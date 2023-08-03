Neighbors Speak About Man Accused of Keeping Woman in Cinder Block Cell: ‘Anybody Can Hide Anything’ - The Messenger
Neighbors Speak About Man Accused of Keeping Woman in Cinder Block Cell: ‘Anybody Can Hide Anything’

One former neighbor described Negasi Zuberi as 'aggressive,' but a current one recalled how he helped save her dog's life

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman in Washington and holding her in a cinder block cell at his Oregon home.Washoe County Sheriff's Office

Current and former neighbors of the Oregon man accused of abducting a woman and holding her captive in a cinder block cell are painting a complex picture of the suspect, with one claiming the “aggressive” man flashed a gun, and another recalling how he saved her dog’s life.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, has been charged with interstate kidnapping after a woman said she escaped the makeshift prison in the garage of his Klamath Falls home, authorities announced Wednesday — as they called for other possible victims to come forward. His attorney is yet to issue a public statement.

Zuberi reportedly used a number of aliases as he hopped around at least 10 states over 10 years, leaving widely-varying impressions on his neighbors to match.

One former neighbor in Vancouver, Washington, told Oregon-based outlet KOIN that he was surprised to find FBI agents at his door Tuesday morning — but hardly shocked by the target of their inquiry.

“I wasn’t surprised, personally,” the former neighbor, identified only as Mark, told the outlet. “I knew something was gonna go down.”

Prior to Zuberi’s eviction in May, neighbors complained about him to authorities for a string of run-ins, Mark and other area residents told KOIN.

“When we started going against his way of life, he started getting aggressive. You know, like showing a gun,” Mark alleged to the outlet. “He started going on our property and cussing us out.”

In light of the allegations against Zuberi, Mark said that certain experiences with him took on new significance.

In one instance, he recalled seeing a woman locked out of Zuberi’s home, wearing shorts despite 30-degree weather.

“I’m like, ‘Can I take you to a shelter? Do you want me to call the cops?’” Mark recalled. “She was like, ‘No, don’t call the cops’ — like freaked out.”

“And I’m like, ‘OK, is there something going on inside the house that we know about?’” he continued. “She’s like, ‘I can’t tell you guys anything that’s happened.’ Almost like her life was threatened if she did speak.”

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the District of Oregon
A makeshift cinder block cell is seen in Negasi Zuberi’s home.FBI

A current neighbor, however, told NBC News that Zuberi was unmemorable, if not particularly friendly — but that he once helped save her dog from a medical emergency.

“He’s not overly friendly, but he’s not a jerk or anything like that,” Melanie McClure told the outlet. “Nothing stood out to me that would speak to anything like what he’s being accused of.”

McClure said that she knew Zuberi as “Sakima,” one of several aliases he’s used through the years. He told her that he, his wife and their two children had moved from Colorado, despite his living in Washington as recently as May, according to the former neighbor who spoke with KOIN.

Not long after Zuberi moved in, McClure’s two dogs got into a fight in her front yard, leaving one of them struggling to breathe.

Zuberi jumped in to help, performing chest compressions on the pooch, McClure told NBC.

“He saved him,” she said. “He brought him back for me.”

After Zuberi’s assist, McClure gifted him and his “very sweet” wife a bottle of wine and a thank you card, she said.

“I guess I’m surprised that I didn’t notice anything,” McClure told NBC, referring to the allegations against Zuberi. “Here’s the thing — anybody can hide anything.”

Zuberi allegedly traveled from Oregon to Seattle on July 15 and picked up the woman, who was a sex worker, according to authorities.

Claiming to be an undercover police officer, he then allegedly restrained the woman in the backseat of his car with handcuffs and leg irons, and drove her approximately 450 miles back to his home, according to officials.

Zuberi allegedly forced the woman into the makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, until she managed to break free hours later, authorities said.

The woman beat “the doors and the walls of this cell with bloodied hands,” escaped the home and flagged down a passing motorist for help, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said Wednesday.

Investigators searching Zuberi’s home allegedly found notes detailing what he called “Operation Takeover,” including hand-drawn diagrams for the cell and a list of materials needed.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT for the District of Oregon
Police responded to Negasi Zuberi’s home and discovered the cinder block cell the victim described, along with a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed 'Operation Takeover.'FBI

Zuberi was arrested July 15 after a 45-minute standoff with police in a Reno, Nevada parking lot.

In detailing the case Wednesday, authorities said that they’ve allegedly tied Zuberi to four other sexual assaults in other states. 

They did not specify those states, but said that Zuberi has lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida.

“Sadly, we believe there may be more victims,” Shark said, encouraging them to contact authorities.

