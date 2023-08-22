Neighbors Claim Whiskey Distillery is Responsible for Sticky, Black Fungus Covering Their Homes

Residents near a whiskey distillery in York, Maine, are petitioning against its planned expansion because they claim fumes from its distilling process has led to an outbreak of a fungus that covers nearby surfaces with sticky black spores, local outlet WGME-TV reported.



Wiggly Bridge Distillery has plans to build two new whisky houses to store more barrels. But neighbors fear the expansion could fuel "whiskey fungus," a type of fungus that feeds off of alcohol fumes, which has been found in several locations in the area.



Neighbors say the fungus covers homes, trees, and fences and is nearly impossible to get off.

There are no known short- or long-term health risks associated with the fungus, but experts say it is partly because scientists have yet to study it extensively.



Some states' Health Departments have advised homeowners to wear masks, goggles, and gloves while cleaning the fungus off surfaces. Those precautions are recommended in case it does have unknown toxic properties.



"I've got young kids, and I don't want them breathing that in for years if we don't know if it could be detrimental to their health down the road," resident Adam Flaherty told WGME.



Distilleries have also brought the fungus to communities in Kentucky and Tennessee, where residents say they must constantly wash their homes with a 50-50 water and bleach combination, Marketplace reported in June. Even with frequent power washes, the fungus inevitably returns.



“My business has been destroyed,” Patrick Long, a Tennessee resident who owns a wedding venue near a Jack Daniels distillery, told the radio show. “Now our property is worth considerably less than probably what we paid for it.”

Wiggly Bridge Distillery declined to comment on the controversy, according to WGME.



The York Planning Board could approve or deny the distillery's permit application as early as Thursday night.