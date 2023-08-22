Neighbors Claim Whiskey Distillery is Responsible for Sticky, Black Fungus Covering Their Homes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Neighbors Claim Whiskey Distillery is Responsible for Sticky, Black Fungus Covering Their Homes

Neighbors say the fungus covers homes, trees, and fences and is nearly impossible to get off

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Neighbors say the Wiggly Bridge Distillery in York, Maine is fueling a mold that coats nearby homes in a layer of black.WGME-TV/Screenshot

Residents near a whiskey distillery in York, Maine, are petitioning against its planned expansion because they claim fumes from its distilling process has led to an outbreak of a fungus that covers nearby surfaces with sticky black spores, local outlet WGME-TV reported.

Wiggly Bridge Distillery has plans to build two new whisky houses to store more barrels. But neighbors fear the expansion could fuel "whiskey fungus," a type of fungus that feeds off of alcohol fumes, which has been found in several locations in the area.

Neighbors say the fungus covers homes, trees, and fences and is nearly impossible to get off.

There are no known short- or long-term health risks associated with the fungus, but experts say it is partly because scientists have yet to study it extensively.

Some states' Health Departments have advised homeowners to wear masks, goggles, and gloves while cleaning the fungus off surfaces. Those precautions are recommended in case it does have unknown toxic properties.

"I've got young kids, and I don't want them breathing that in for years if we don't know if it could be detrimental to their health down the road," resident Adam Flaherty told WGME.

Distilleries have also brought the fungus to communities in Kentucky and Tennessee, where residents say they must constantly wash their homes with a 50-50 water and bleach combination, Marketplace reported in June. Even with frequent power washes, the fungus inevitably returns.

“My business has been destroyed,” Patrick Long, a Tennessee resident who owns a wedding venue near a Jack Daniels distillery, told the radio show. “Now our property is worth considerably less than probably what we paid for it.” 

Wiggly Bridge Distillery declined to comment on the controversy, according to WGME.

The York Planning Board could approve or deny the distillery's permit application as early as Thursday night.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.