Neighbor of Alleged Oregon Kidnapper Says He ‘Controlled’ His Ex and ‘Watched Her Every Move’

Melanie McClure was stunned to find out that her next-door neighbor was accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a makeshift cell constructed with cinder blocks in the garage of the home he shared with his family in a quiet Oregon neighborhood.

One of her first encounters with Negasi Zuberi was a dramatic one — but it made a good impression and left McClure, 45, thinking, "this guy has a good heart," she told The Messenger in an interview.

The man she knew as Sakima — one of several aliases he used, according to the FBI — saved the life of her dog, a pomsky, after it got into a fight with her other dog, a Dobermann, in her yard.

Zuberi separated the animals during the brawl and resuscitated the smaller one, McClure said. "He gave my pomsky chest compressions and I was so grateful," she recalled of her new neighbor, who moved to Klamath Falls in southern Oregon earlier this year.

But McClure's good impression of Zuberi, 29, was quickly shattered after she invited his girlfriend to a moms' night out in the spring.

“She was so excited, because this was going to be her first time going out anywhere here in Klamath,” said McClure. "She did tell me that she never got out, and I would never see her go anywhere — her or the boys.”

Alycia Westfall shares two young children with Zuberi, who was charged with interstate kidnapping in connection with the July abduction of a woman who claimed she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and locked in a cinder block cell.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman in Washington and holding her in a cinder block cell at his Oregon home. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A Klamath Falls woman Oregon station KPTV called Zuberi's ex-partner expressed support for him, saying, "he's a good person" and that "it's sad he's being accused."

In federal court on Monday, Zuberi pleaded not guilty to charges of interstate kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity.

Months earlier on the evening of the neighborhood moms' night out, McClure said she had to "negotiate" with Zuberi to allow Westfall to leave the house for a few hours to get dinner and drinks with her and other female friends.

The Klamath Falls, Oregon, home where Zuberi allegedly imprisoned a woman in a cinder block cell. Google Maps

"He said, ‘She can go, I don't care if she goes, but when she gets back here, this door's going to be locked and she's going to have to find a place to stay,'" recalled McClure. "I made him promise me that the door would be unlocked and he would let her in when we returned."

The women eventually made it out and were having a cocktail at a bar when Zuberi showed up, according to McClure. “I saw him walk through the door, and I was like, ‘You've got to be kidding me,’” she recalled.

Zuberi sat down at a table and kept a close eye on the group.

“The fear — it was visible,” McClure said of Westfall realizing her partner was following her. "I'm telling you — he controlled her. He watched her every move."

Zuberi and his family moved into a quiet Klamath Falls neighborhood in southern Oregon earlier this year. FBI's Portland Field Office

McClure drove Westfall home but said they spoke in her driveway that night before going their separate ways. McClure urged her neighbor to get out of the seemingly volatile relationship.

"I tried my hardest to tell her that she and the boys should leave. I know she wanted to because I knew she was getting more depressed. I could just tell the sadness, and I think she felt trapped and she had no way out,” McClure told The Messenger.

That was the first and only time McClure and Westfall went out together, but the women remained neighbors and kept in touch from time to time.

A couple of months later, the FBI came to question McClure about any suspicious activity she might have witnessed at Zuberi's residence.

The allegations that her next-door neighbor held a woman captive in his garage were “on a whole ‘nother level," Melanie McClure said FBI

The allegations that her next-door neighbor held a woman captive in his garage were “on a whole ‘nother level," said McClure, who learned the shocking details of the accusations through conversations with investigators.

She last spoke with Westfall a week ago and said things since “haven’t been easy” for the mom of two, who is struggling to cope with the allegations against the father of her children.

McClure said there was "no way" Westfall would have known that Zuberi was capable of the chilling things he's been charged with.

“I'm telling you — he controlled her. He watched her every move," Melanie McClure said of Zuberi and his girlfriend's dynamic. FBI

Authorities announced details of the July 15 kidnapping of a sex worker earlier this month, claiming that Zuberi posed as an undercover cop to snatch her off the streets of Seattle before driving her to his home 450 miles away while sexually assaulting her on the way.

Then he imprisoned the woman in a cinder block cell erected in his garage.

Hours after she "beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free," the alleged victim fled Zuberi's home and flagged down a motorist who called 911, according to Stephanie Shark of the FBI Portland Field Office.

Authorities believe Zuberi is connected to at least four other sexual assaults in other states and that he previously lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida under the aliases Sakima Zuberi, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi.

An attorney for Zuberi could not be reached for comment.