Neighbor Kills Grandmother, Shoots Her 2 Grandchildren Before Committing Suicide: Authorities

A Massachusetts man allegedly shot and killed a neighboring woman and shot and injured multiple children also living in the same home before turning the gun on himself, police and prosecutors said Tuesday.
Springfield, Massachusetts, police officers responded around 2:40 p.m. Monday to an apartment building and found the bodies of a 34-year-old man, Victor Nieves, a 52-year-old woman, Kim Fairbanks, and a dog on the floor of a ground-floor apartment.
Police also found three children, aged 12, 10 and five, with the older two suffering from gunshot wounds. The 12-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, while the 10-year-old girl was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital and remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The 5-year-old boy was unharmed. All three children are Fairbanks’ grandchildren, according to the Springfield police.
Investigators determined that Nieves, who lived in an upstairs apartment in the building, forcibly entered Fairbanks’ home and began to shoot both Fairbanks and her grandchildren. He then took his own life.
“This is an absolute tragedy and I am praying for this family,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement posted to Facebook. “In my 40-plus years at the Springfield Police Department, this is one of the most heart-wrenching incidents I can remember.”
An investigation by the Springfield Police Department’s homicide unit and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office remains ongoing.
