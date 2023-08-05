Negasi Zubri, Oregon Man Accused of Holding Woman in Cinder Block Cell, Once Appeared on ‘Judge Judy’

An Oregon man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Seattle woman and then keeping her captive in a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage was once on an episode of "Judge Judy," according to a report.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, who was indicted Wednesday in Portland on federal charges, appeared as a plaintiff suing his wife in 2018 on Season 23, episode 2, "Baby in Danger?!" KDRV reported on Friday.

Zuberi used an alias, Justin Hythe, on the show - one of the many fake names the FBI said he employed, the station reported.

He was also described as moving from California to New York - two states the FBI said Zuberi lived in over the past 10 years.

The case before Judge Judy Sheindlin involved allegations by Zuberi that the mother of his children, Alycia Westfall, tossed a glass bottle at him and poured bleach over his suits during a fight.

Westfall, who wasn't living with Zuberi at the time, countersued, arguing that he smashed her phone and filed a "false restraining order."

The judge sided with Zuberi and ordered Westfall to pay $2,500 in damages.

Westfall and Zuberi are now married, and she was living with him last month when he allegedly kidnapped the woman on July 15 and held her in the garage at their Klamath Falls home.

After several hours locked up in the dungeon, the victim managed to break the door open and escape.

Westfall and at least one of their children were with Zuberi when federal agents nabbed him July 16 in a Walmart parking lot Reno, Nev., the station said.

She hasn't been charged and has said she has no knowledge of the allegations against Zuberi.