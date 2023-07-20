Nebraska Teen Gets 90 Days in Jail for Burning Fetus After Illegal Abortion - The Messenger
Nebraska Teen Gets 90 Days in Jail for Burning Fetus After Illegal Abortion

Celeste Burgess, 18, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of concealing or abandoning a dead body after her fetus was discovered in a field in northeast Nebraska

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
JWPlayer

A Nebraska woman who pleaded guilty in May to burning and concealing a fetus after taking pills to end her pregnancy was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation Thursday.

Celeste Burgess, 19, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of concealing or abandoning a dead body after her fetus was discovered in a field in northeast Nebraska.

Burgess was 17 in the spring of 2022 when she had an abortion induced by medication at what prosecutors said was a little past 29 weeks into her pregnancy.

At the time, Nebraska banned abortion after 20 weeks, but its governor Jim Pillen signed a bill into law this year that banned the procedure after 12 weeks. 

Read More
Nebraska Madison County Courthouse
Celeste Burgess was sentenced to 90 days in jail at Nebraska Madison County Courthouse.Google Maps

“The Court specifically finds that while probation is appropriate, confinement is necessary because without this confinement, it would depreciate the seriousness of the crime or promote disrespect for the law,” the Madison County judge’s order said.

Jessica Burgess, her mother, pleaded guilty this month to providing an illegal abortion, false reporting and tampering with human skeletal remains and will be sentenced on Sept 22. Prosecutors said the two worked together to conduct the abortion and dispose of the fetus.

Norfolk, Nebraska police said they began looking into the Burgesses after receiving a tip and accessed the mother and daughter's Facebook messages via a search warrant.

Prosecutors said the messages showed Jessica Burgess explaining to her daughter how to take the pills she had ordered for her.

With Associated Press.

