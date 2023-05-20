The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nebraska Protesters Arrested After Throwing Tampons During Vote to Restrict Abortion and Gender Affirming Care

    Protesters allegedly threw what looked like bloody tampons at lawmakers, woman allegedly punched trooper in the chest.

    Published |Updated
    Diane Herbst
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    The Nebraska State Patrol arrested six people in the state capitol building Friday during protests as lawmakers passed a vote to restrict abortions after 12 weeks and gender-affirming care for people under 19. 

    The lawmakers’ debate was paused at 2:40 p.m. when protestors on a balcony threw what seemed to be bloody tampons onto the floor as they yelled obscenities. 

    The Nebraska State Patrol cleared both chamber balconies before lawmakers resumed their deliberations. 

    Lucia Salinas, 24, and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, were arrested for allegedly obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a release.

    Read More

    Another individual, Mar Lee, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing after allegedly yelling and refusing to leave the balcony, police said.

    Danna Seevers, 56, a supporter of the bill, was arrested for allegedly disobeying a lawful order to leave, according to the state patrol in their release. 

    About an hour later, Benjamin Buras, 40, was taken into custody after he allegedly preventing the legislative Sgt. At Arms from opening a door in the rear of the legislative chamber, the state patrol said.

    As officers were arresting Buras, Sara Crawford, 33, allegedly tried to push past an officer and punched another trooper in the chest, according to police. Crawford was arrested for allegedly obstructing a peace officer. 

    All six were booked into the Lancaster County Jail.  

    The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.