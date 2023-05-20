Nebraska Protesters Arrested After Throwing Tampons During Vote to Restrict Abortion and Gender Affirming Care

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested six people in the state capitol building Friday during protests as lawmakers passed a vote to restrict abortions after 12 weeks and gender-affirming care for people under 19.

The lawmakers’ debate was paused at 2:40 p.m. when protestors on a balcony threw what seemed to be bloody tampons onto the floor as they yelled obscenities.

The Nebraska State Patrol cleared both chamber balconies before lawmakers resumed their deliberations.

Lucia Salinas, 24, and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, were arrested for allegedly obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a release.

Another individual, Mar Lee, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing after allegedly yelling and refusing to leave the balcony, police said.

Danna Seevers, 56, a supporter of the bill, was arrested for allegedly disobeying a lawful order to leave, according to the state patrol in their release.

About an hour later, Benjamin Buras, 40, was taken into custody after he allegedly preventing the legislative Sgt. At Arms from opening a door in the rear of the legislative chamber, the state patrol said.

As officers were arresting Buras, Sara Crawford, 33, allegedly tried to push past an officer and punched another trooper in the chest, according to police. Crawford was arrested for allegedly obstructing a peace officer.

All six were booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.