Nebraska Daycare Driver Arrested After Toddler’s Hot Van Death: ‘How Did You Forget My Baby’

A Nebraska daycare employee has been arrested after a child under his care was left in a hot car and subsequently died.
Police discovered one-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington inside a van shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday. The van was parked outside Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha, as reported by CBS News.
Unresponsive upon discovery, Ra’Miyah was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The van's driver, Ryan Williams, has been charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. Omaha is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. According to the Associated Press, Ra’Miyah's temperature registered 109 degrees when she arrived at the hospital.
Protests ensued outside the daycare the following day, the outlet reported. The Worthington family is grappling with how their child could have been overlooked in the vehicle. Two other siblings were also in the car but were safely escorted to the daycare, leaving Ra’Miyah behind.
“The daycare picks them up in the morning, early in the morning,” Ra’Miyah’s father, Rianna Worthington, told local station WOWT.
“How can you forget a child that you put into the vehicle? You took the other two out. How did you forget my baby?”
