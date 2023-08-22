Nearly Half of The US Facing Severe Heat Wave, Temps Breaking 100 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Nearly Half of The US Facing Severe Heat Wave, Temps Breaking 100

Forecasters say the dangerous temperatures are 'extremely anomalous,' even for August

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
22 states are dealing with extreme heat.SimpleImages/Stock/Getty Images

More than 100 million people in 22 states are under various heat warnings, watches and advisories due to another heat wave.

The hot air is affecting a widespread region from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast, including much of the Great Plains.

High temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s each day through at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several areas could break daily and potentially monthly temperature records that are up to 20 degrees above average throughout Iowa and neighboring states.

"While it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are extremely anomalous," the National Weather Service reported.

When factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees.

There won't be much relief overnights. Low temperatures might stay in the 80s.

Read More

People from Minneapolis to New Orleans were warned to take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors.

Forecasters said temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

They say heat is the number-one weather-related cause of death in the United States.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.