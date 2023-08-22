Nearly Half of The US Facing Severe Heat Wave, Temps Breaking 100

More than 100 million people in 22 states are under various heat warnings, watches and advisories due to another heat wave.
The hot air is affecting a widespread region from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast, including much of the Great Plains.
High temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper 90s and low 100s each day through at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Several areas could break daily and potentially monthly temperature records that are up to 20 degrees above average throughout Iowa and neighboring states.
"While it is not uncommon for August to feature dangerous heat, these temperatures are extremely anomalous," the National Weather Service reported.
When factoring in brutal humidity levels, maximum heat indices could approach 120 degrees.
There won't be much relief overnights. Low temperatures might stay in the 80s.
People from Minneapolis to New Orleans were warned to take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors.
Forecasters said temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
They say heat is the number-one weather-related cause of death in the United States.
