Nearly Half of All Child Hot Car Deaths Now Happen in Florida, New Report Finds

Twelve U.S. children have died this far into the year after being left in a hot car, a new report finds, and nearly half of them have all taken place in the Sunshine State.

According to KidsandCars.org, a website that tracks child hot car deaths across the nation, five of those deaths occurred in Florida, surpassing the 4 total hot car deaths Florida had in all of 2022. In that year, 36 kids died in hot cars in the U.S.



“The car can heat up 20 degrees in 10 minutes,” Capt. Peter Bergstresser with the Florida Highway Patrol told WFTV-TV. “In extreme temperatures in Florida, we ask that you always keep an eye out for your pet and your child.”

WFTV reports it’s a first-degree misdemeanor in the state of Florida if a child under the age of 6 is left alone in a car for more than 15 minutes. If the child is injured, the charge can be upgraded to a third-degree felony, per the station.



