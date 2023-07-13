Nearly All the Animals at Florida Wildlife Center Die in Blaze: ‘They Didn’t Deserve This’

Nearly all the animals at a wildlife center near St. Petersburg, Fla., died in a "tragic" fire early Thursday morning, according to a report.
Sonny Flynn, the owner of Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, said the mammals at the center all died in the blaze and many of the reptiles were injured.
"They didn't deserve this, this is my whole life," Flynn told WTSP in Tampa Bay. "They all have names, they all have personality; I come in every morning and talk to them like Dr. Dolittle."
The wildlife center posted a message on Facebook, saying "we suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated."
The center on its website said it houses nearly 250 animals — including lizards, small mammals, turtles and alligators.
Flynn said that 95% of the animals "were pet surrenders because people didn't know how to take care of them, or they weren't able to take care of them."
Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk told the station that crews arrived just after 3 a.m., and once the fire was knocked down they faced a unique situation.
"We keep oxygen masks on the fire truck for dogs and cats, but this is just such a rare occasion," he said. "They're all exotic animals."
Belk told WFLA how the center, owned by Flynn and former Madeira Beach mayor Travis Palladino, was a cornerstone of the community. "This affects us greatly. The owner of this was a former mayor of Madeira Beach. He’s been a huge supporter for the fire department. It does hurt. Being a small-knit community, we know these people with a first-name basis," he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pinellas County Arson Unit and the state Fire Marshal's Office.
