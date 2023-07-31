Nearly a Dozen Police Dogs Die of Heat Stroke on the Way to K-9 Training - The Messenger
Nearly a Dozen Police Dogs Die of Heat Stroke on the Way to K-9 Training

Police called it a 'freak event' after A/C unit breaks in trailer

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
This screengrab from WLS-TV in Chicago shows some of the dogs being treated after they were taken out of the truck.WLS-TV

At least 10 dogs set to be trained as police K-9s in Indiana died from heat stroke when the air conditioning failed as the truck that was transporting them got stuck in a two-hour traffic jam, according to local reports.

The Lake Station Police Department said it happened Thursday as the dogs were being transported from O’Hare Airport in Chicago to a K-9 training facility in Michigan City, Indiana.

In a statement, the police department said the temperature rose inside the back of the truck, overheating the German shepherds.

The cargo area was separated from the cab and the driver wasn’t aware at the time that the AC unit failed until some of the dogs started barking.

The driver stopped the vehicle at a convenience store and found the canines in distress in their crates.

Police said there was an overwhelming response from civilians who stopped to help where they could. 

“The scene was chaotic and took an emotional toll on all that were involved in trying to save as many canines as possible,” the department said in a statement.

Police called it a “freak event” and determined it was not an act of animal cruelty or neglect but a mechanical failure.

“We can’t express enough our heartfelt condolences for the loss of some of the canines,” the statement continued.

CBS Chicago reported that at least 10 dogs died and a number of others were being treated.

Jennifer Webber, executive director of the Humane Society of Hobart, told the Associated Press that the dogs should not have been transported on a day when heat indices exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“He shouldn’t have been traveling at all,” Webber said.

