Nearly 500 Migrants, Half of Which are Children, Found in Hidden Roadside Compound in Mexico
News.
Nearly 500 Migrants, Half of Which are Children, Found in Hidden Roadside Compound in Mexico

Over 50 of those found were unaccompanied minors

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
A total of 491 migrants, many of whom were children, were discovered by immigration authorities inside a walled compound near the city of Puebla.

Officials with Mexico's National Institute for Migration (INM) said Friday night that they discovered the compound along a highway route frequently used by smugglers. Among the migrants found were 277 children and teenagers— most of whom were traveling with family members, but 52 of them were unaccompanied minors, the New York Post reported

Such walled compounds are frequently used by smugglers in Mexico to hide migrants until they can be transported to the U.S. border by buses or trucks.

All the migrants discovered on Friday were from Honduras except for six who came from Guatemala.

“They were transferred to headquarters of the National Institute of Migration to provide them with water, food and medical attention," the organization said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Immigrants seeking asylum wait to board a bus to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona.
Immigrants seeking asylum wait to board a bus to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center, after crossing into Arizona from Mexico, on May 11, 2023 in Yuma.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 144,571 undocumented migrant crossings into the Southwest land border in the U.S. in 2023, down from 207,834 encounters in 2022.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled to temporarily keep the Biden administration’s asylum policies that limit the number of asylum-seekers at the southern border to curb the influx of dangerous migrants crossing. 

The policy denies migrants asylum if they didn’t try to seek refuge first in a country they transited to, such as Mexico, before applying for asylum at the U.S. border. But, an exception is made for those entering the U.S. legally by booking an appointment through the CBP One App.

