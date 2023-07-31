Nearly 5 Million Kia and Hyundai Cars Still Missing Anti-Theft Upgrades - The Messenger
Nearly 5 Million Kia and Hyundai Cars Still Missing Anti-Theft Upgrades

The TikTok "Kia Challenge" had instructed people how to start vulnerable Kias and Hyundais using only a USB charger

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a glass window at its branch in Seoul on September 27, 2010.Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Close to 5 million Kias and Hyundais are still in need of updates that offer crucial security measures after investigators revealed they are especially vulnerable to theft, according to a report by vehicle data company Carfax.

A spate of hijackings hit Hyundai and Kia owners over the past several months after TikTok videos from self-described "Kia Boys" showed viewers how to break into certain models in less than a minute. The "Kia Challenge" encourages people to hijack Kias and Hyundais using only a USB charging cord and then take them on joy rides.

“Frankly, we are as surprised as you were by just how many [vehicles] still have this vulnerability,” Patrick Olsen, Carfax's editor-in-chief, told ClickOrlando. “It does not need to be the dealership you bought the car from, and the fix is about an hour.”

The flaw only affects vehicles from model years 2010 and 2021 that use traditional keys, rather than a fob. Those versions lacked "immobilizers," a common part that prevents the vehicles from starting without an authorization code from a smart key.

Minneapolis alone reported nearly 1,900 Kia and Hyundai thefts through May of this year, nearly 18 times higher than the same period in 2022.

Affected owners will also receive settlements that together are worth an estimated $200 million. The terms include reimbursement for owners whose cars were lost or damaged due to theft as well as for people who had to tow their vehicles after they were stolen.

In total, about 8.3 million vehicles were affected by the glitch. Olsen said the automakers asked Carfax to help "spread the word" about the fixes in order to limit future thefts.

Besides fixing the immobilizer error, the software update also extends the vehicles' alarms from 30 seconds to a minute. The manufacturers are also giving out steering wheel locks that make it more difficult for intruders to hijack the vehicles.

