Nearly 40 People Injured in Speedboat Crash in Phuket, Thailand

Thirty-six people were injured in a speedboat accident Wednesday, including 33 Russian tourists, according to a report out of Thailand.
The Thai Public Broadcasting System said the speedboat carrying the group collided with a pier in Phuket's Chalong Bay around 5 p.m. local time. No deaths were reported in the wreck.
The boat was transporting tourists back to Phuket from the Phi Phi Islands with 36 passengers on board, including the captain and a small crew. All of them, including the 33 Russian visitors, sustained injuries in the crash.
Six of the tourists were "seriously injured," according to the report. Some are being treated for "broken limbs."
The boat was operated by a company called A Time Nature Tour, Thai PBS reported. Authorities helped bring the injured back to shore.
The injured received treatment at hospitals in Phuket, including Chalong Hospital, Dibuk Hospital, and Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
