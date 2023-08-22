Nearly 40 People at a Texas University Hospitalized With Heat-Related Illnesses During Orientation

Dozens of people were hospitalized following an orientation event at Prairie View A&M in Texas last week.
According to NBC affiliate KXAS, 38 students were admitted to hospitals after they experienced heat-related illnesses during campus activities on Friday.
One student was airlifted to a nearby hospital in College Station, while 37 others were transported by ambulances to different medical facilities, per Waller County EMS.
Later that night, a message on the university's social media accounts announced that "several students" showed signs of heat exhaustion during Friday's "Panther Camp," an event organized for new Prairie View admits.
Beverly Copeland, the Vice President for Student Affairs, issued a statement explaining that the school was reviewing its "decision-making process" leading up to the event and will now "assess upcoming programs."
"We are taking multiple measures to support our student’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being," Copeland said.
Copeland also expressed gratitude for the leadership displayed by students who supported one another during the situation.
- 16 Snoop Dogg Concertgoers Hospitalized for ‘Heat-Related Illness’ in Houston
- 10 Treated For Heat-Related Illnesses in Minneapolis During Large Funeral for 5 Friends Killed in Car Crash
- More Than 10 Dead in Heat-Related Deaths in Texas and Louisiana
- Families Call for Answers After Inmates Die In Texas Prisons During Record Breaking Heat
- Children Trapped in Hot Car in Nevada Desert Were ‘Naked,’ Suffering ‘Heat-Related Illness’: Police
- Nearly 200 Million People in US Are Under Heat or Flood Advisories
"We want to express our deep appreciation for the exceptional leadership demonstrated by our student leaders," she explained. "Fellow Panthers were helping each other through the crisis, some of whom were our student organizations, and we appreciate those efforts."
Copeland reminded students to "take appropriate action to stay hydrated, especially during this time of extreme heat" as classes began on Monday.
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews