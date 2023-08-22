Nearly 40 People at a Texas University Hospitalized With Heat-Related Illnesses During Orientation

Dozens of people were hospitalized following an orientation event at Prairie View A&M in Texas last week.

According to NBC affiliate KXAS, 38 students were admitted to hospitals after they experienced heat-related illnesses during campus activities on Friday.

One student was airlifted to a nearby hospital in College Station, while 37 others were transported by ambulances to different medical facilities, per Waller County EMS.

Later that night, a message on the university's social media accounts announced that "several students" showed signs of heat exhaustion during Friday's "Panther Camp," an event organized for new Prairie View admits.

Beverly Copeland, the Vice President for Student Affairs, issued a statement explaining that the school was reviewing its "decision-making process" leading up to the event and will now "assess upcoming programs."

"We are taking multiple measures to support our student’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being," Copeland said.

Copeland also expressed gratitude for the leadership displayed by students who supported one another during the situation.

"We want to express our deep appreciation for the exceptional leadership demonstrated by our student leaders," she explained. "Fellow Panthers were helping each other through the crisis, some of whom were our student organizations, and we appreciate those efforts."

Copeland reminded students to "take appropriate action to stay hydrated, especially during this time of extreme heat" as classes began on Monday.