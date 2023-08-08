Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel State

Nearly 100,000 residents across Maryland were without power Monday night as major storms and tornado-like conditions battered the region.
According to a report by CBS Baltimore, the region has been hit with high winds, hail and major rainfall, which at one point left nearly 100,000 without power.
As of 9:41 p.m. local time, 82,217 customers of Baltimore Gas and Electric were without power across the city’s metro area.
The storms have caused roadways to flood and tree branches to crash into power lines, cars and houses.
- More Than 185,000 in Michigan Without Power Following Severe Storms That Uprooted Trees
- 14 Kids Among Dozens Trapped in Cars After Strong Winds Topple Utility Poles in Maryland
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Storms
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US Storms
- Baseball-Sized Hail in Michigan Damages Cars, Farms and Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
- Oklahoma Woman Dies After Storm Cuts Power to Respirator
According to CBS Baltimore, multiple people have been taken to local hospitals across Maryland due to tree branches falling into homes amid the storms.
“Given the degree of hazardous weather affecting the region, ensure you have multiple ways to obtain NWS warnings,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore and Washington, D.C., office. “In case severe weather impacts you, find shelter and utilize the most interior space inside the structure.”
Weather across the Maryland region is expected to clear up on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS.
