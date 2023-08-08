Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel State - The Messenger
Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel State

The Baltimore region has been hit with high winds, hail and major rainfall

Eli Walsh
An umbrella is blown inside out as a person crosses the street during a storm in Washington, DC, on Aug. 7, 2023. A tornado watch is in effect for the area, with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail expected. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 100,000 residents across Maryland were without power Monday night as major storms and tornado-like conditions battered the region.

According to a report by CBS Baltimore, the region has been hit with high winds, hail and major rainfall, which at one point left nearly 100,000 without power.

As of 9:41 p.m. local time, 82,217 customers of Baltimore Gas and Electric were without power across the city’s metro area.

The storms have caused roadways to flood and tree branches to crash into power lines, cars and houses.

According to CBS Baltimore, multiple people have been taken to local hospitals across Maryland due to tree branches falling into homes amid the storms.

“Given the degree of hazardous weather affecting the region, ensure you have multiple ways to obtain NWS warnings,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore and Washington, D.C., office. “In case severe weather impacts you, find shelter and utilize the most interior space inside the structure.”

Weather across the Maryland region is expected to clear up on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS.

