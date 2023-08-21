Near-Miss Crashes at Airports Are Happening More Often, 46 Over the Last Month - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Near-Miss Crashes at Airports Are Happening More Often, 46 Over the Last Month

An investigation found there were around 300 near collisions involving commercial airlines over the most recent available 12-month period

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A ground crew employee guides an arriving plane.Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

New York Times investigation uncovered a recent surge in near-miss incidents involving commercial airplanes in the U.S., with 46 occurring just over the past month.

The outlet found that the incidents primarily occurred due to human error, with air traffic controller errors being a significant factor.

In one instance, a Southwest Airlines pilot averted disaster by aborting a landing due to a Delta Air Lines plane preparing for takeoff on the same runway.

Another example saw an American Airlines plane narrowly avoiding a Frontier Airlines' aircraft on a San Francisco runway, per the Times.

A NASA database containing confidential safety reports from pilots and air traffic controllers registered around 300 near collisions in the most recent available 12-month period, the newspaper reported

The figure doubles the number of near misses over the past decade.

"Honestly, this stuff scares the crap out of me," an airline captain reported to NASA last year after an air traffic controller told the pilot it was safe to land on what looked like a "collision course" with another passenger plane.

Read More

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said, "U.S. aviation system is the safest in the world, but one close call is one too many."

"The FAA and the aviation community are pursuing a goal of zero serious close calls, a commitment from the Safety Summit in March," they continued, in part. "The same approach virtually eliminated the risk of fatalities aboard U.S. commercial airlines. Since 2009, U.S. carriers have transported more than the world's population with no fatal crashes."

However, the Times' interviews with current and former air traffic controllers reveal there are still fears that continuous near misses might someday lead to a catastrophic crash.

"This has really opened my eyes to how the next aviation accident may play out," a pilot told NASA after a close call on a runway earlier this year.

The last fatal U.S. airline crash occurred in Feb. 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 crashed into a home, killing all 49 people aboard and one person on the ground as the plane arrived in Buffalo, New York. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.