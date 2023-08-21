Near-Miss Crashes at Airports Are Happening More Often, 46 Over the Last Month

A New York Times investigation uncovered a recent surge in near-miss incidents involving commercial airplanes in the U.S., with 46 occurring just over the past month.

The outlet found that the incidents primarily occurred due to human error, with air traffic controller errors being a significant factor.

In one instance, a Southwest Airlines pilot averted disaster by aborting a landing due to a Delta Air Lines plane preparing for takeoff on the same runway.

Another example saw an American Airlines plane narrowly avoiding a Frontier Airlines' aircraft on a San Francisco runway, per the Times.

A NASA database containing confidential safety reports from pilots and air traffic controllers registered around 300 near collisions in the most recent available 12-month period, the newspaper reported.

The figure doubles the number of near misses over the past decade.

"Honestly, this stuff scares the crap out of me," an airline captain reported to NASA last year after an air traffic controller told the pilot it was safe to land on what looked like a "collision course" with another passenger plane.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said, "U.S. aviation system is the safest in the world, but one close call is one too many."

"The FAA and the aviation community are pursuing a goal of zero serious close calls, a commitment from the Safety Summit in March," they continued, in part. "The same approach virtually eliminated the risk of fatalities aboard U.S. commercial airlines. Since 2009, U.S. carriers have transported more than the world's population with no fatal crashes."

However, the Times' interviews with current and former air traffic controllers reveal there are still fears that continuous near misses might someday lead to a catastrophic crash.

"This has really opened my eyes to how the next aviation accident may play out," a pilot told NASA after a close call on a runway earlier this year.

The last fatal U.S. airline crash occurred in Feb. 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 crashed into a home, killing all 49 people aboard and one person on the ground as the plane arrived in Buffalo, New York.