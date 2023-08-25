NBC Sports Anchor in NY Has Wallet Stolen From Back Pocket While Walking Near Rockefeller Center
NBC 4 New York lead sports anchor Bruce Beck was robbed by an unknown suspect and an accomplice, police say
NBC 4 New York lead sports anchor Bruce Beck was robbed near the news station's studio at Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday night when an alleged thief took the journalist's wallet from his pocket.
The 66-year-old NBC veteran was near the network's Studio 1A — home of the TODAY show and NBC Nightly News — and was returning to work after picking up his dinner around 9:25 p.m. when the alleged robbery happened, according to a note sent to NBC staff that was obtained by The Messenger.
"Although very shaken, thankfully Bruce was not hurt," the note to staff says. "His wallet was stolen."
According to a press release from New York City police, a 66-year-old man was allegedly robbed on West 49 Street around 9:27 p.m. Wednesday when an unknown man approached him and "removed" his wallet from his pocket and fled the scene with another man, who authorities believe served as a "lookout."
"Both individuals were last seen entering the 49 Street 'N' 'R' MTA train station," police said.
Authorities called on the public for help identifying the two men.
- 14-Year-Old Makes a Lucky Catch While Fishing: A Wallet With $2,000 Inside
- WATCH: News Anchor Drops 46 Taylor Swift Song References Into Sports Report
- WATCH: Reporter Proposes to Tennessee News Anchor While Cameras Roll
- Teenager Arrested After Luxury, Sports Cars Stolen from Inside General Motors’ Assembly Plant
- News Anchor Reveals ‘Painful Secret’ About Her Mom’s Murder
- DeSantis Accepts Fox News Debate Challenge From California Gov. Gavin Newsom
The alleged thief was seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black sweatpants and white and blue sneakers. Police said the man also had a black sweatshirt tied around his waist.
The other suspect, who is being sought for questioning, was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers and a cross-body bag, according to authorities.
A department spokesperson said Friday the NYPD does not provide victim's identities and therefore could not independently confirm the victim as Berk.
In a statement to The Messenger, a WNBC spokesperson said: “We are grateful that Bruce was not injured and extend our thanks to the NYPD, NBCUniversal Global Security and [Rockefeller Center owner] Tishman Speyer for their quick response."
In its memo, NBC told employees that building staff and "NBC global security leaders" were investigating the incident and Beck filed a report with police.
“This is a reminder to always be mindful of your surroundings, regardless of where you are at the time," the note said. "Your safety should always be top priority.”
Beck did not return a request for comment on Friday.
The lead anchor has been a member of the NBC 4 New York sports team for more than two decades. He also hosts the station's popular Sunday night sports show, "Sports Final."
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews