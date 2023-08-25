NBC Sports Anchor in NY Has Wallet Stolen From Back Pocket While Walking Near Rockefeller Center - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

NBC Sports Anchor in NY Has Wallet Stolen From Back Pocket While Walking Near Rockefeller Center

NBC 4 New York lead sports anchor Bruce Beck was robbed by an unknown suspect and an accomplice, police say

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

NBC 4 New York lead sports anchor Bruce Beck was robbed near the news station's studio at Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday night when an alleged thief took the journalist's wallet from his pocket.

The 66-year-old NBC veteran was near the network's Studio 1A — home of the TODAY show and NBC Nightly News — and was returning to work after picking up his dinner around 9:25 p.m. when the alleged robbery happened, according to a note sent to NBC staff that was obtained by The Messenger.

"Although very shaken, thankfully Bruce was not hurt," the note to staff says. "His wallet was stolen."

Bruce Beck
Bruce BeckAlexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

According to a press release from New York City police, a 66-year-old man was allegedly robbed on West 49 Street around 9:27 p.m. Wednesday when an unknown man approached him and "removed" his wallet from his pocket and fled the scene with another man, who authorities believe served as a "lookout."

"Both individuals were last seen entering the 49 Street 'N' 'R' MTA train station," police said.

Authorities called on the public for help identifying the two men.

Read More

The alleged thief was seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black sweatpants and white and blue sneakers. Police said the man also had a black sweatshirt tied around his waist.

The other suspect, who is being sought for questioning, was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers and a cross-body bag, according to authorities.

NBC sports anchor Bruce Beck robbed of wallet outside Rockefeller Plaza studio
NBC sports anchor Bruce Beck robbed of wallet outside Rockefeller Plaza studioNYPD

A department spokesperson said Friday the NYPD does not provide victim's identities and therefore could not independently confirm the victim as Berk.

In a statement to The Messenger, a WNBC spokesperson said: “We are grateful that Bruce was not injured and extend our thanks to the NYPD, NBCUniversal Global Security and [Rockefeller Center owner] Tishman Speyer for their quick response."

In its memo, NBC told employees that building staff and "NBC global security leaders" were investigating the incident and Beck filed a report with police.

“This is a reminder to always be mindful of your surroundings, regardless of where you are at the time," the note said. "Your safety should always be top priority.”

Beck did not return a request for comment on Friday.

The lead anchor has been a member of the NBC 4 New York sports team for more than two decades. He also hosts the station's popular Sunday night sports show, "Sports Final."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.