    NBA Investigating Anonymous Twitter Account Linked to Referee: Report

    The now-deleted account supposedly belongs to veteran referee Eric Lewis

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    JWPlayer

    The NBA is investigating an anonymous Twitter account that allegedly belongs to longtime referee Eric Lewis, according to a report from NBA writer Marc Stein.

    The account has mostly defended or praised Lewis, a veteran NBA referee who has officiated at six NBA Finals games

    In a compilation thread first posted by Twitter user @PabloEscoburner, the now-deleted account under the screen name Blair Cuttliff posted almost exclusively in reply to Tweets about Lewis and those that questioned the integrity of the league.

    (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Read More

    Stein reported in his Substack newsletter has opened an official inquiry into the account’s tweets and its owner.

    The account was first created in 2015 and had zero followers, but followed five accounts including the official NBA account, the NBA referees’ union and the George Mason University’s women’s basketball team.

    Lewis’ wife, Vanessa Blair-Lewis, is the head coach of George Mason’s women’s basketball team.

    Before the account was deleted, “Cuttliff” replied to the thread and claimed the account belonged to Mark Lewis, Eric’s brother.

    “I'm sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain't Watergate,” the Cuttliff account mocked. “You're right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive.”

    The Twitter situation caught LeBron James' attention Saturday in a tweet asking if the link was true.

    The allegations reminded NBA fans of ex-Philadelphia 76ers executive Bryan Colangelo and his Twitter troubles. He resigned from his post in 2018 after a report tied him to a number of Twitter burner accounts that criticized former and current players on the Philly team.

    Lewis has been an NBA referee for 19 seasons and officiated games in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals, according to the National Basketball Referees Association.

