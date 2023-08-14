5 Sailors Hospitalized After Fire Aboard Navy Destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill
Two of the sailors are being treated for smoke inhalation
JWPlayer
The Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill caught fire Monday morning, sending five crew members to the hospital.
The guided-missile warship erupted into flames around 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Jacksonville Naval Station in Mayport.
Two of the five hospitalized sailors are being treated for smoke inhalation, officials told News4Jax. It remains unclear why the other three were hospitalized.
Read More
- US Navy is Buying 9 More Warship Destroyers Over Next 5 Years
- Stationing US Navy Destroyers in Spain Increases Readiness in the Pacific
- Fire on Board USS Boxer Is Latest Mishap to Hamper Navy’s Amphibious Assault Ships
- US Navy Says It Stopped Iran from Seizing 2 Oil Tankers
- US To Send Destroyer and Fighter Jets to Persian Gulf After Iran Tries to Seize Oil Tankers
- Delays Leave US Navy With Just 31 Ready Attack Submarines
The crew members were able to extinguish the fire and vent smoke out of the scorched areas.
The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire.
In 2020, the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard had to be scrapped after a raging fire on board badly damaged the ship and injured 63 sailors and civilians who battled the blaze.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews