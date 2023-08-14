5 Sailors Hospitalized After Fire Aboard Navy Destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill - The Messenger
5 Sailors Hospitalized After Fire Aboard Navy Destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill

Two of the sailors are being treated for smoke inhalation

Published
Carley Welch
The Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill caught fire Monday morning, sending five crew members to the hospital. 

The guided-missile warship erupted into flames around 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Jacksonville Naval Station in Mayport.

Two of the five hospitalized sailors are being treated for smoke inhalation, officials told News4Jax. It remains unclear why the other three were hospitalized. 

The crew members were able to extinguish the fire and vent smoke out of the scorched areas. 

USS Winston S. Churchill operations
The crew members were able to extinguish the fire and de-smoke the scorched areas of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill.Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Rodney Davidson/U.S. Navy

The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire. 

In 2020, the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard had to be scrapped after a raging fire on board badly damaged the ship and injured 63 sailors and civilians who battled the blaze.

