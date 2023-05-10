A sailor stationed in Leon County, Florida was found dead on Tuesday. The sailor previously had been considered missing after an unsuccessful wellness check.

The service member was assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 30, in Jacksonville, FL. The Navy’s website states that their mission is to provide “training to pilots, Naval Flight Officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the Fleet.”



Police are still actively investigating the death, according to First Coast News. The sailor had no known illnesses or mental health issues, according to the sailor's mother. The mother also said that it was unlike her child to go missing.



the Squadron offered their condolences to the sailor’s loved ones and offered to make grief counseling services available to other service members.



The deceased sailor has yet to be identified.

