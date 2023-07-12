Navy Reveals Revolutionary ‘Iron Man’ Diving Suit That’s Been Years in the Making
Naval officials expect it to be ready for testing and certification by 2027 at the latest
The U.S. Navy is developing an “Iron Man” diving suit in an effort to allow Naval divers to work longer hours and at greater depths.
As reported by the Military Times, the Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression System, or DSEND, is a form-fitting suit made of solid, flexible joints that will keep divers from succumbing to deep-sea pressures.
The suit has been in development for more than five years.
US Navy is Buying 9 More Warship Destroyers Over Next 5 Years
- US Navy ‘Impacted’ by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy Secretary
- 91-Year-Old Navy Veteran Stays Young through Passion for Flying
- US Navy Members Receiving ‘Suspicious’ Smartwatches in the Mail
- US Navy Says It Stopped Iran from Seizing 2 Oil Tankers
Navy divers must handle deep-sea salvage operations, underwater rescues, ship maintenance and the disposal of underwater explosives.
Currently, divers use what is called a saturation system, which is pressurized to match the exterior water pressure outside the suit. However, that system can often cause decompression sickness, or “the bends,” when divers surface, as nitrogen does not clear from a diver’s blood or tissue quickly enough.
Typical work sessions last around 20 or 25 minutes, according to the Military Times. Divers then spend an additional 90 minutes in a decompression chamber.
The DSEND suit gets rid of the need for the decompression chamber and the slow ascent by remaining pressurized at one consistent level.
“With the suit, we can drop the guy down to the bottom, and he can work for up to six hours, and then come right back up,” retired Navy master diver Paul McMurtrie said in the Military Times report. “He gets out of the suit. Next guy jumps in. Boom. He’s back down for another six hours.”
The suit is not expected to be used by Naval divers for several more years and remains more a development concept than a test-ready prototype, but Naval officials expect it to be ready for testing and certification by 2027 at the latest.
