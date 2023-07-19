Navy Parachute Team Member Falls 90 MPH to Ground After Stunt Goes Wrong – and Survives

A member of the US Navy Leap Frog parachute team survived a 90 mph plunge to the ground after an accident in front of a shocked crowd at a Minnesota airshow.
It happened Saturday at the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo.
A video of the incident showed the two jumpers descending while doing a trick with their legs locked.
The airshow announcer said they were about to separate, but they remained together before one finally broke away. The second one continued falling and hit the ground.
The unidentified jumper was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
“We are devastated that one of the performers was injured and our thoughts and prayers are with him, his team and his family,” said Ryan Kern Duluth Airshow president. “Our safety and leadership team has an incident plan in place, everyone reacted instantly, and we were able to render care immediately. “
Sunday’s jump by the team was canceled, but the rest of the air show continued.
The Leap Frog team is used as a recruiting tool for the Navy.
In a previous jump incident, a Leap Frog member died after a parachute malfunctioned during a 2017 jump over New Jersey.
Remington Peters was making a jump during an aerial demonstration over Liberty State Park when his parachute failed to deploy and he landed in the Hudson River.
