Dozens of Navy Doctors Can’t Retire Yet Due to Massive Clerical Errors

At least 65 Navy Reserve doctors and dentists were informed last week that their retirement plans would have to be postponed due to an administrative error, according to NBC News. The mistake, related to the calculation of their retirement credits, means they will need to serve an additional three to four years.

This issue is just one in a series of recent technical failures that have disrupted the lives of unsuspecting service members. In late April, a similar administrative blunder impacted over 600 Army aviation officers.

Several affected service members expressed frustration, stating that their plans to start families or businesses are now in jeopardy.

"I feel like I'm trapped," one doctor told NBC News. "It's terrible. It's unfair. It's dishonorable."

The error in question involved service members who had taken part in a scholarship program that required them to join the Selected Reserve. In exchange for working part-time after active duty service, they were promised four years of retirement credits.

The Navy admitted to incorrectly counting certain periods of service that should not have contributed to the soldiers' required 20 years in the Reserves.