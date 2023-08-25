Navy Divers Deployed to Search for Maui’s Remaining Wildfire Victims Underwater - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Navy Divers Deployed to Search for Maui’s Remaining Wildfire Victims Underwater

Commander warned mission will take 'weeks, not days'

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Navy DiversChief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Navy

Search and recovery of Maui fire victims will continue for several weeks, and divers from the U.S. Navy are now part of the mission.

Col. David Fielder, the Dual Status Commander for Joint Task Force 5-0 Title 10, said the divers arrived Tuesday and are already in the water searching for human remains and mapping where boats have sunk.

“The dive team was requested from the Maui Fire Department. They’re here to work with the fire department and the Coast Guard for expeditionary and diving salvage in the harbor and waterway,” Fielder said in a press conference with reporters via Zoom Thursday afternoon.

Fielder said once the Department of Defense (DoD) approved the request, the dive team arrived the next day.

The divers spent Wednesday assessing the situation and planning their mission, and were in the water by Thursday.

Navy divers are part of 725 personnel, including 572 from the DoD, searching the island and harbor for human remains.

“This is a very critical mission, and there’s no place I’d rather be, and no place our task force would rather be than this mission,” Fielder said.

Read More

Fielder said it will take “weeks, not days” to complete the mission, and he added there are “no time frames” when they will be finished.

He said about 87% of structures have been cleared, but the remaining buildings, such as multi-unit apartment buildings, are particularly challenging.

The Lahaina wildfire that began on the evening of Aug. 8 has left at least 115 people dead and destroyed more than 2,200 structures.

More than 1,100 people are still missing. It’s the deadliest fire in the United States in more than a century.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.