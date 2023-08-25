Navy Divers Deployed to Search for Maui’s Remaining Wildfire Victims Underwater

Search and recovery of Maui fire victims will continue for several weeks, and divers from the U.S. Navy are now part of the mission.

Col. David Fielder, the Dual Status Commander for Joint Task Force 5-0 Title 10, said the divers arrived Tuesday and are already in the water searching for human remains and mapping where boats have sunk.

“The dive team was requested from the Maui Fire Department. They’re here to work with the fire department and the Coast Guard for expeditionary and diving salvage in the harbor and waterway,” Fielder said in a press conference with reporters via Zoom Thursday afternoon.

Fielder said once the Department of Defense (DoD) approved the request, the dive team arrived the next day.

The divers spent Wednesday assessing the situation and planning their mission, and were in the water by Thursday.

Navy divers are part of 725 personnel, including 572 from the DoD, searching the island and harbor for human remains.

“This is a very critical mission, and there’s no place I’d rather be, and no place our task force would rather be than this mission,” Fielder said.

Fielder said it will take “weeks, not days” to complete the mission, and he added there are “no time frames” when they will be finished.

He said about 87% of structures have been cleared, but the remaining buildings, such as multi-unit apartment buildings, are particularly challenging.

The Lahaina wildfire that began on the evening of Aug. 8 has left at least 115 people dead and destroyed more than 2,200 structures.

More than 1,100 people are still missing. It’s the deadliest fire in the United States in more than a century.