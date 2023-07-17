Native American Grandmother Fights to Raise Murdered Daughter’s Child Who’s Being Raised by White Woman

In the years since her daughter was killed in an act of domestic violence, Arlene Ballot has been fighting through multiple court systems for custody of her granddaughter, hoping to raise the girl herself and keep her connected to their native culture.

On Jan 10, 2020, Eric Rustad killed his girlfriend Kristen Huntington during an argument in their Fairbanks, Alaska, apartment. She died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to charging documents.

Days before he was arrested, Rustad placed the couple's 9-month-old daughter in the custody of Nikki Richman, a white woman who is not related to the child.

In 2022, after Rustad was sentenced to 65 years (with 15 years suspended) in prison for Huntington's murder, Richman filed to adopt the girl in the Alaska's Superior Court.

At the same time, Ballot requested custody of her granddaughter in Selawik Tribal Court, in part, to preserve her daughter’s memory through their culture.

On Monday, Ballot and Richman will appear at a child placement hearing at Selawik Tribal Court, which is expected to decide custody of the girl, now 4.

But it's unclear whether a decision will be the final say in the matter because the court, which has authority in Tribal child protection cases, has ruled on this one previously.

In December, the Selawik Tribal Court awarded custody to Ballot because she was able to meet the child’s needs and provide a safe home for her granddaughter, court documents show.

In addition to being the child's relative, the court stated, Ballot could "better meet the cultural and spiritual needs … and can better connect her to her Native culture."

In the days that followed, Ballot started preparing for her granddaughter to come home with the help of Huntington's best friend, Antonia Commack, who created Amazon wishlists and helped decorate the home for her arrival.

But their preparations were premature.

"I started gathering things for them. We prepared her whole room. We got her a new wardrobe," Commack recalled. "It was really heartbreaking to hear that she wasn't going to be there because they started filing motions."

Kristen Huntington's mother Arlene Ballot hopes to be granted custody of her granddaughter, who is now 4 years old. Courtesy of Antonia Commack

In February, Richman claimed she was not given a "full opportunity" to be heard — and that the Selawik Court was not impartial — in a motion filed with the Alaska's district court, which sided with her and allowed Richman to maintain custody of the child.

Commack felt hopeless. "Our culture is more than berry-picking," she tells The Messenger of why she believes it's important for native children to be raised by members of their community.

"Our culture is the songs we sing, the stories we tell, it's our regalia, it's learning to sew, it’s learning to provide for yourself from the land."

An online campaign recently launched to share Ballot's side of the story and drum up support ahead of the custody hearing.

The case quickly garnered attention on social media, and a petition created on COMMUNITYx, a site for digital activism, collected nearly 60,000 signatures in just a few weeks.

The child "deserves the opportunity to grow up with a strong sense of self, pride in her cultural heritage, and a connection to her community," reads a call to action for the petition.

"We implore you to prioritize [her] best interests, cultural heritage, and emotional well-being by facilitating her reunification with her grandmother, Aana Arlene," it continues.

During a phone call with The Messenger, Richman's attorney Michael Walleri said, "There's an order to all parties to not talk about the case. This is a confidential matter under both tribal and state law. I can't talk about any of this. Many of the facts that you're hearing are not true."

While Commack has been overwhelmed by the support for Ballot, which began before the case was deemed confidential, a COMMUNITYx co-founder said it’s important not to forget who’s at the center of the battle.

"We need to remember she’s only 4 years-old and this is a lot of trauma,” said Chloë Cheyenne. "The most important thing is that we need to all come together so that we can end this trauma for her and start to have a regular childhood that's healthy and stable."

Following Monday’s hearing, Commack hopes to be creating wishlists for the girl once again.

“I want to make it clear that I never wanted this to be about white people versus Native people because I think if they had been a loving couple who allowed [the girl's] family and friends to be a part of her life and allowed a relationship, I think Arlene would’ve been okay with it,” she says.

"From the beginning, they isolated her from all of us and we’ve been forced to take her back."