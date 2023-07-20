National Weather Service Bakes Cookies on Car Dashboard as Extreme Heat Breaks Records

Craving cookies but finding it too hot to turn on the oven? Consider trying the National Weather Service's unique recipe. No oven required - all you need is a 190-degree car dashboard.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Midland, Texas decided to capitalize on a heatwave on Wednesday by attempting to bake cookies on a car dashboard. The outside temperature measured 105 degrees, but the dashboard registered a staggering 195 degrees.

The cookies were left in the car for four and a half hours until they were "mostly cooked." This fun experiment also served as a potent reminder that being left in a hot car in such weather is "incredibly" dangerous.

The post has gathered over 600 shares to date. One commenter revealed that they baked s'mores cookies on their dashboard, while another mentioned using this method in their youth. Another person humorously suggested trying this cooking technique with a brisket.

After removing the cookies from the car, the National Weather Service finished them off in the oven.

"Can confirm they are done and delicious," they updated in a post.