National Park Tourist Injured After Bear Reaches Into Open Car Window and Scratches Them
News.
National Park Tourist Injured After Bear Reaches Into Open Car Window and Scratches Them

Park encourages guests to 'never intentionally approach, feed, or leave food or trash out for a bear'

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A tourist at Great Smoky Mountains National Park was injured after being scratched by a bear through an open car window, according park rangers.

Rangers said in a news release the bear has become "habituated" to humans and vehicles. Bears often struggle in August, since berries, acorns and other food sources are not in season. Some approach vehicles in search of food, and when humans feed the bear or drop food on the ground, bears learn to repeat this habit. Over time, these bears can become "bold and aggressive," rangers added.

Park officials say the victim in this case "did not contribute to the bear’s habituation" and suffered minor injuries.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis told The Charlotte Observer that the victim was an adult male and he was scratched on the arm.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee. The attack happened in the Tennessee side of the park.

Bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A bear scratched a tourist at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.Jared Lloyd/Getty Images

Rich Mountain Road will be closed to the public until further notice. Rangers said this will give bears the opportunity to find their own food without distractions.

“By closing Rich Mountain Road, we are protecting people and bears,” Cassius Cash, superintendent of the park, said in a statement. “When people intentionally attract bears with human food or pet food it can lead to a dangerous situation for visitors, local communities, and the bears.” 

Park officials reminded guests to “never intentionally approach, feed, or leave food or trash out for a bear." They also urge tourists to never stop on the side of the road if a bear is nearby and to stay at least 150 feet away at all times.

Anyone who witnesses a bear incident or unusual bear activity in the Smoky Mountains should call 865-436-1230.

