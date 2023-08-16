National Hurricane Center Monitoring 3 Systems That Could Develop in Atlantic Basin Next Week

As hurricane season approaches its halfway point, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is carefully watching three different areas in the Atlantic basin — two in the Atlantic Ocean and one in the Gulf of Mexico — that could turn into full blown storms.

Each of the three has a chance of developing into a tropical system by next week, the hurricane center said on Wednesday afternoon.

“A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week,” the NHC stated in its forecast.

Forecasters expect slow development of this system as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

An area in the Central Tropical Atlantic has disorganized showers and thunderstorms now “with an elongated trough of low pressure” about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. NHC believes this system will have conditions that could strengthen it into a tropical cyclone and possibly a tropical storm in the next several days.

A third area is a tropical wave developing in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic off the west coast of Africa. It’s producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms and expected to move 15 mph west-northwest, with an area of low pressure predicted to form by the weekend just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It could become a tropical depression over the weekend.

NHC forecasts that both systems in the Atlantic have a 30 percent chance of forming over the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance over the next seven days.

Hurricane season begins June 1 every year and ends on November 30, and peak season, which is approaching, is expected to see with more named storms forecast than originally anticipated, according to the NHC. This is due at least in part to rising sea temperatures, despite a slow-moving El Niño system typically mitigates a wild hurricane season.

There have been five named storms in the Atlantic basin so far this year, with only one of them — Hurricane Don — able to reach hurricane status with a minimum of 74 mph sustained winds.

The next named storms would be Emily, Franklin, Gert and Howard.