Inside the Mysterious Organization That Determines Hot Dog Etiquette

Use only your hands to pick up and eat a hot dog. A hot dog should take no more than five bites to eat. Lick — don’t wash — your fingers to remove condiment residue.

These are just a few of the rules created by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council to help Americans consume one of the country’s favorite foods.

Eric Mittenthal, chief strategy officer at the North American Meat Institute and president of the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, calls these rules “etiquette guidelines.”

In honor of National Hot Dog Day — which falls on July 19th this year — The Messenger connected with Mittenthal and food historian Bruce Kraig to discuss the classic American dish.

How the Etiquette Rules Were Created

The sausage council is an arm of the North American Meat Institute, a trade association that represents hundreds of companies responsible for 95% of all meat processed in the United States.

It’s funded by hot dog and sausage manufacturers, or “Big Meat,” as Kraig, the author of “Hot Dog: A Global History,” calls it.

Coming up with etiquette rules is a team effort, Mittenthal told The Messenger. Each rule is centered around the idea that hot dogs are meant to be the opposite of pretentious.

These guidelines are meant to raise awareness of and encourage hot dog consumption.

More rules include:

" Do use your hands to eat a hot dog."

use your hands to eat a hot dog." " Don't use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18."

use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18." "Do use multi-colored toothpicks to serve cocktail wieners. Cocktail forks are in poor taste."

use multi-colored toothpicks to serve cocktail wieners. Cocktail forks are in poor taste." "Don't bring wine to a hot dog barbecue."

Though the guidelines might be just for fun, Mittenthal said he himself religiously follows them — and the council issues hot dog citations for people who violate dog etiquette.

Citations normally go out to celebrities or influencers. Violators might receive a notice on social media from the council that they committed a “frank faux pas,” Mittenthal said.

What Does a Sausage Council Do?

“They're there to promote the interests of the industry. Although they wanna make it more fun than anything else. And that's how hot dogs are often portrayed, and that's their sales pitch."

In its near-30-year history, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has also focused in part on dispelling myths around how hot dogs are made.

“People have misconceptions about that,” Mittenthal said. “So we’re here to share exactly what’s in them and how they’re made.”

Kraig agreed and added that the history of hot dogs is rife with misinformation. He said the council consulted him at one point for his insight into the history of hot dogs.

As a hot dog scholar, Kraig has had to dispel certain myths about the dish. Common among them is the myth that hot dogs are made up of scraps.

“That was the case once upon the time, that they were made up of scraps– not that these pieces of meat are worse for you than any other, but it just sounds unappetizing,” Kraig said.

The food label tells consumers exactly what is in the hot dog, be it the lips or organs of an animal, or more common meat cuts.

The hot dog, according to the council, is one of the most popular foods in the US. In 2022, nearly 1 billion pounds of hot dogs were sold at retail stores, accounting for more than $3 billion in sales.

How to Become the Council President

Mittenthal has been the president of the council since 2016. The most important qualification for that role, he said, is a genuine love for hot dogs.

“I don’t count,” Mittenthal said, when asked how many hot dogs he eats a week. “I eat them regularly.”

But it's not just Mittenthal who's serious about the role. All presidents must demonstrate a commitment to hot dogs, he said.

The past president of the council used to be known as the Queen of Wien. In fact, it's still her Twitter handle.

The Hot Dog’s Origin Story

There are many stories around the birth of the hot dog. In one, a baseball vendor whips up the world’s first hot dog on a rainy day.

Those stories are false, Kraig said.

“Almost every popular food like this has an origin myth and that is a human predilection to explain the origins of everything.”

Kraig told The Messenger that sausages were put on buns around the late 19th century and into the early 20th century, as when other popular American foods started to form.

“They originate in cities, in rising urban centers, where you have a lot of working-class people,” he said.

The exact origin of the hot dog may not be able to be precisely nailed down, but undeniably, the hot dog hails from immigrants.

“It’s urban food. It’s immigrant food,” Kraig said. “It’s the first democratic food for Americans, because people of all classes could eat meat.”

Meat was more accessible in the US than in places like Eastern and Southern Europe — where many immigrants hailed from around that time — and sausages were an easy and cheap way to consume meat.

Since hot dogs entered the American food scene, Kraig said they have been associated with amusement and entertainment. The most popular destinations for hot dogs today are Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

Mittenthal acknowledged that hot dogs originated from overseas, but said he isn’t aware of other countries with a similar council. Individual food companies in other countries like Canada, such as Maple Leaf Foods, have in the past released their own hot dog etiquette rules.

“They're a quintessential American food,” he said. “So it makes sense that we have the only National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.”