National Guardsman Repeatedly Warned About Mishandling Information Before Leak: Prosecutors

According to federal prosecutors, the 21-year-old Air National Guard member who has been accused of leaking sensitive military documents in what is being called “one of the most significant intelligence leaks in years”, was warned multiple times about his handling of classified information.

Defense attorneys for the defendant, Jack Teixeira (whose family is seen above leaving court last month), are asking that he be released pending trial under the argument that he does not pose a flight risk nor intended to leak the documents. The Department of Justice argues that there were several warnings indicating that the defendant knew documents could not be shared or mishandled, CNN reported.

In a court filing on Wednesday, prosecutors cited at least three different instances since September in which Teixeira allegedly displayed misconduct unrelated to his duties with the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

According to a September Air Force memo, also submitted to the court by prosecutors on Wednesday, six months before his detention, Teixeira was seen “taking notes on classified intelligence information” before putting the notes into his pocket. Supervisors then allegedly questioned him on his intentions and requested him to “no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information,” the memo said.

Another submitted memo, written in October, noted that Teixeira failed to follow orders, “potentially ignoring the cease-and-desist order on deep diving into intelligence information” when he asked “very specific questions” during an internal briefing.

A third memo indicated that a colleague saw Teixeira operating a machine connected to the Pentagon’s Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System in February. He was seen “viewing content that was not related to his primary duty” and was instead “related to the intelligence field,” the memo read.

Teixeira was arrested on April 13 after he allegedly shared records on the war in Ukraine in addition to other classified information with a Discord group called Thug Shaker Central. The documents detailed U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine and intelligence assessments that could strain ties with ally nations, the Associated Press reported.

In the court filing, prosecutors argued that there were at least 150 users on the server where Teixeira is alleged to have shared his information, and it “now may have many more users that are actively seeking access to classified information. ”

“Among the individuals with whom the Defendant shared government information are a number of individuals who represented that they resided in other countries and who logged on to the social media platform using foreign IP addresses.”

They added that he even bragged about the scope of information he had access to in messages. “The information I give here is less than half of what’s available,” prosecutors said. He also acknowledged he wasn’t supposed to be sharing the information, prosecutors said, writing in another message, “All of the s—- I’ve told you guys I’m not supposed to,” the Justice Department’s filing said.

According to The New York Times, Teixeira, who has not entered a plea, could be indicted for Espionage Act violations, if convicted he could face up to 25 years. His defense argues that he has no intention to “disrupt the geopolitical affairs of the United States.”

According to NBC News, the details about the several warnings given to Teixeria come two days before a judge will determine whether he should stay behind bars before his trial.

