‘National Emergency’ in Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul Comes to a Crucial Vote

Israeli lawmakers were set to pass a divisive judicial overhaul Monday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the hospital after emergency heart surgery, President Isaac Herzog pushed for a compromise, Washington called for moderation, and demonstrators gathered outside parliament.
In what could be a defining day for Israel’s democracy, police used water cannons to push back protesters opposed to the judicial overhaul introduced by Netanyahu’s far-right governing coalition.
“This is a national emergency,” Herzog said Monday. “We have to reach an agreement.”
By the time the vote process started, opposition Labor party leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid said there was no hope for compromise.
"In the last few weeks we made every effort to reach broad agreements as we promised, but we had conditions and the main condition was to preserve Israeli democracy," Lapid said on Twitter. "With this government it is impossible to reach agreements that preserve Israeli democracy."
- Protesters Block Highways in Israel Over Controversial New Judicial Laws
- Netanyahu to Attend Controversial Judicial Reform Vote after Emergency Pacemaker Surgery
- Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Takes Poll Hit Over New Judicial Law
- Israeli Protesters Block Highways During Demonstrations Against Divisive Plan to Overhaul Judiciary
- Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital for Pacemaker Amid Widespread Protests Across Israel
The planned overhaul has sparked seven months of protests, fierce criticism from the business community, and driven hundreds of reservists to say they will boycott military duty.
Israel's two biggest banks effectively joined the opposition Monday by allowing employees to leave work and join demonstrations. Netanyahu’s government holds 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Netanyahu to slow down the legislation.
“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” Biden told Axios in a statement Sunday night.
Parliament was due at midday local time to begin an hours-long vote to limit the supreme court's power to overturn decisions made by governments and ministers.
It would be the first of a package of reforms that critics say will harm the independence of the judiciary, but Netanyahu asserts that they are needed to end overreach by the courts. The prime minister is currently on trial on corruption charges.
Netanyahu had emergency surgery over the weekend to install a pacemaker for his heart. Herzog met him at the hospital on Sunday and compromise talks continued on Monday, the president’s spokesman said.
