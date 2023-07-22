National Anthem Silence by US Women’s World Cup Players Sparks Controversy
Sports gets political again
A determined silence by several American players as the national anthem was played ahead of their first 2023 Women's World Cup match has triggered support and controversy.
More than half of the 11 players on the field did not sing along.
Several clutched their hands behind their backs and stared straight ahead as the "Star Spangled Banner" was played before the team's game Friday in Auckland, New Zealand, against Vietnam (which the Americans won 3-0).
Only five of the players stood with their hands over their hearts; three of them appeared to sing along.
Star forward Megan Rapinoe, who's retiring following this year's event, said ahead of the 2019 Women's Word Cup that she would likely never again sing the national anthem because of injustices in America.
Rapinoe was the first on the team — and the first white American professional athlete — to kneel during the anthem in 2016 in support of the same action by NFL Collin Kaepernick to protest racial injustice.
The players' silence was both slammed — and defended — by soccer fans.
Some on social media said the women should play in another country if they don't love the nation, while others said such protests are an essential part of the fabric and freedom of America.
