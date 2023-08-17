Natalie Portman, Jude Law to Be Honored at Film Festival but Won’t Go Due to Strike - The Messenger
Natalie Portman, Jude Law to Be Honored at Film Festival but Won’t Go Due to Strike

Peter Dinklage and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are also not attending their career celebrations at the Deauville American Film Festival in solidarity with the actors' strike

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Natalie Portman and Jude LawFilippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actors Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Peter Dinklage were all slated to be recognized with tributes at the prestigious Deauville American Film Festival in France this year.

However, neither Portman, Law, Gordon-Levitt nor Dinklage will be around to witness the recognition — they can't attend this September, and they won't attend due to the ongoing strike between the actors' union (SAG-AFTRA) and the studios and networks (AMPTP).

The festival's art director, Bruno Barde, told Variety that he is in full solidarity with the actors that are on strike, but the show had to go on with or without them. The homages have been prepared for up to a year, he explained to the outlet.

“I want the American film community to understand that maintaining the homages doesn’t mean that I’m not interested in the strike,” he said. “On the contrary, I’m supportive of it and I would never want to deprive actors and actresses from these tributes because they’re not coming due to this strike.”

Barde added that he is particularly sympathetic towards actors in the union and their existential concerns over the threats artificial intelligence could pose on their careers (and the way AI has already shaken-up moviemaking magic): “AI has always existed in cinema and it’s now posing a threat to screenwriters, set designers, dubbers and, of course, to actors whom we’re using the image of. Cinema is an art that elevates humankind, and artificial intelligence does the exact opposite. It’s a danger,” he said.

Although Portman, Law, Gordon-Levitt and Dinklage will not see the honorary tributes, Barde expects filmmakers who are not under contract with SAG-AFTRA or the writers' union (WGA) to make it to the festival in droves.

“I’m not going to tell the audience, ‘Sorry, we’re not showing you this film because the actors aren’t here.’ I want to show them the film, the mise-en-scene, the talent, I want them to experience the emotions, the enjoyment," Barde continued.

The 2023 Deauville American Film Festival lineup:

  • Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe - Aitch Alberto
  • Blood for Dust - Rod Blackhurst
  • Cold Copy - Roxine Helberg
  • Fremont - Babak Jalali
  • I.S.S. - Gabriela Cowperthwaite
  • The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed - Joanna Arnow
  • La Roy - Shane Atkinson
  • Manodrome - John Trengove
  • Past Lives - Celine Song
  • Runner - Marian Mathias
  • Summer Solstice - Noah Schamus
  • The Graduates - Hannah Peterson
  • The Sweet East - Sean Price Williams
  • Wayward - Jacquelyn Frohlich
