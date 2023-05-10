Natalie Portman Addresses the Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Her Former Director Luc Besson

Natalie Portman is opening up about sexual abuse allegations that have been made against director Luc Besson, who helmed her first film, Léon: The Professional.
"It's devastating," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday. When asked if she was surprised by the allegations, Portman said she was.
"I really didn't know," she admitted. "I was a kid working. I was a kid. But I don't want to say anything that would invalidate anyone's experience."
Besson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by nine women, including his former assistant who alleged he "blackmailed" her into a sexual relationship and a casting director who said he assaulted her. Two students at the film school Besson founded, L’Ecole de La Cité, claimed he harassed them.
In 2021, a rape claim against Besson made by Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy was dismissed.
Portman was 12 when she worked with Besson on Léon, a film about a girl who becomes the protégé of a hitman. Critics of the film have pointed to the sexualization of Portman's character, who falls in love with her caretaker and, at one point, dresses up as Marilyn Monroe for him.
"It's a movie that's still beloved, and people come up to me about it more than almost anything I've ever made, and it gave me my career, but it is definitely, when you watch it now, it definitely has some cringey, to say the least, aspects to it," Portman told THR. "So, yes, it's complicated for me."
