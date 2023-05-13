Natalee Holloway’s Family Could Finally See Justice in the U.S. Nearly 18 Years After Her Death. Here’s How We Got Here

Natalee Holloway was on a senior class trip to Aruba in May 2005 when she met up with a local teenager — and vanished without a trace.

For the past 18 years, Holloway's parents have desperately searched for answers in the case, always hoping for a resolution.

Holloway, who was just 18 when she vanished, has never been found. A judge later declared her dead.

Since the early days of the case, authorities focused on Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch national who lived with his family in Aruba. He was last seen talking with the 18-year-old Natalee Holloway at a local nightspot.

Van der Sloot was arrested, but never charged.

But the case may finally be coming to some sort of resolution. Now 35 years old, van der Sloot is expected to be extradited to the United States in connection with a fraud case that has been pending for more than a decade.

Van der Sloot was criminally charged in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2010 with two federal counts of extortion and wire fraud, according to court records.

A 2010 criminal complaint obtained by The Messenger alleges that Van der Sloot solicited Holloway's family to send thousands of dollars to the Netherlands in return that he would disclose the location of Holloway’s remains and details of her death.

Beth Holloway wired $25,000 — $15,000 to his account in the Netherlands and $10,000 more to a New York lawyer. According to federal prosecutors, Van der Sloot identified a site where Holloway was buried, but she was not found there.

That same year, Van der Sloot was charged in the beating death of Stefany Flores, a 21-year-old business student who he had befriended in Peru. He killed her after she looked at his laptop computer and learned that he was connected to Holloway’s disappearance.

Dutch convicted murderer Joran van der Sloot in a mug shot following his arrest in Lima, Peru, in June 2010. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

He has been held in a Peruvian prison since 2012 — but authorities have now agreed to extradite him to the US to face the extortion and fraud charges against him.

The news is gratifying to Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, who has never given up trying to get answers.

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years," Beth Holloway says in a statement to The Messenger. "She would be 36 years old now."

"It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."

It's unclear when van der Sloot will be extradited.