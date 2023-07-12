Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran van der Sloot’s Life in Alabama Jail Is ‘Piece of Cake’: Source (Exclusive)

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba, has adjusted quickly to life as an inmate at Shelby County Jail in her home state of Alabama.

"He acts like he's been here for years," a Shelby County Corrections source tells The Messenger.

"He's gotten the routine down. Compared to where he comes from, this is a piece of cake."

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is awaiting trial at the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana, Ala. Shelby County Sheriff

Before arriving in the Columbiana, Ala., jail on June 8, van der Sloot was serving time in Peru after a 2012 conviction there for beating and strangling to death 21-year-old business student Stephany Flores at a Lima hotel.

Van der Sloot was housed in a maximum security prison in the South American country — and was beaten up by other inmates several times.

Stefany Flores was beaten to death after confronting van der Sloot about his role in the Natalee Holloway disappearance. Courtesy of Lima Attorney General

Van der Sloot, now 35, was extradited to the U.S. last month to face fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway.

He pleaded not guilty in the fraud and extortion case.

Prosecutors allege van der Sloot attempted to extort the teen Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, for $250,000 in return for information about how her daughter died and the location of her body.

According to emails obtained by The Messenger, van der Sloot accepted an initial down payment of $25,000 in an FBI sting operation.

Authorities claim that he gave false information in return for the money.

American teenager Natalee Holloway disappeared in Aruba in 2005 while on a senior class trip. Courtesy of Holloway Family

If convicted of the charges against him, van der Sloot will return to Peru to serve the balance of his 28-year sentence for the Flores murder before starting a sentence in the U.S.

According to court records, van der Sloot's next hearing will be in October. Until then, he'll remain jailed in Alabama.

The Messenger has obtained a copy of the jail handbook that outlines the "rights and responsibilities" of all inmates in Shelby County. The 34-page document is given to all new inmates and outlines the rules of being in lockup at the facility.

Unlike many jails, Shelby County does not require that inmates be in their cells 23 hours a day. They have the ability to congregate in a dayroom or recreation yard. They return to their cells in the evening.

Joran van der Sloot was given a handbook from the Shelby County Jail, where he's awaiting trial to face fraud and extortion charges. Shelby County Jail

Among other responsibilities, van der Sloot is required to keep his cell tidy.

"Each dorm, or cell, and the surrounding area must remain neat and clean at all times," the handbook states. "Nothing is to be posted or glued on walls, mirrors, bars, or windows. No writing or drawing on walls or ceilings is permitted."

According to the handbook, van der Sloot is required to shower daily, wear his prison jumpsuit and "maintain personal hygiene."

Joran van der Sloot was processed into Shelby County Jail in Alabama on June 8 after an extradition flight from Peru. Shelby County Jail

Although van der Sloot is a smoker, tobacco products are forbidden in the Shelby County Jail.

Still, he seems to be taking his new situation in stride.

"He always has a smirk, like this is no problem for him," says the corrections source.

"You can tell the people who are used to being incarcerated, and he's one of them. Jail is second nature to him."