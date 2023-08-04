Nasty Storm Could Send Showers and Thunderstorms Across Most of the Northern US Over Weekend

A brewing storm system might create a round of showers and thunderstorms across most of the northern part of the United States this weekend, meteorologists said.

The storms are expected to begin Saturday in the High Plains subregion and travel eastward, reaching the Midwest and then the Northeast, Fox Weather reported, affecting nearly 80 million people.

The first round is expected to begin Saturday, with severe weather forecasted across Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that the thunderstorms across the High Plains will come “with a threat of damaging wind and isolated hail.”

Then on Sunday, the storm system is expected to strengthen and make its way eastward across the Midwest region.

The NOAA predicts that there will be a “slight” risk of severe thunderstorms over large swaths of the Midwest, the lower Great Lakes, and the Western Ohio Valley regions.

“Some tornado potential may exist, primarily over northern portions of the risk area closer to the deepening surface low and in the vicinity of the warm front,” the NOAA said in a forecast.

Chicago, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati are among the cities potentially in the risk zone, according to the NOAA.

"Unfortunately, the threat spans from the Ohio River all the way up through the Midwest. Chicago and Milwaukee are in the mix once again. From there, the severe weather risk with this disturbance slides into the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast," said Ian Oliver, a meteorologist with FOX Weather meteorologist.

Then when Monday rolls around, the Northeast will face an increased risk of severe weather. The most damaging threats at that point are expected to be strong gusts of winds and heavy rainfall, FOX Weather reported.

Cities forecasted to experience the showers and thunderstorms are Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and New York, among others.