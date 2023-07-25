Nashville Cop Who Was Once ‘Officer of the Year’ Sues PD After Claiming HIV Status Cost Him Job

A Memphis police officer, once titled "Officer of the Year," decided to seek employment with the Nashville Police Department following his wife's job relocation. Although he was initially offered a position, it was later rescinded, leading the officer to claim it was because he is HIV positive.

The officer, unnamed and referred to as "John Doe" throughout the document, has filed a federal lawsuit against the department. In Memphis, he received various honors and completed challenging assignments, which included catching a killer, according to The Daily Beast. He also volunteered for the department's Crisis Intervention Team, a specialized team responding to distress calls from individuals dealing with mental illness.

“By any measure, [Doe] has been a model officer and a credit to each police department and community he has served,” the complaint states.

The officer's doctor has asserted that he is in "great" condition and poses no “threat to co-workers or members of the community.

The officer began seeking employment with the Nashville Police Department when his wife secured a new job in Nashville, and the family relocated. Although he retained his job in Memphis, it required over a three-hour commute each way. The new position in Nashville would have allowed him to spend more time with his wife and daughter, as per the complaint.

Upon receiving an offer in Nashville, contingent on passing a medical exam, he was informed by a nurse that he was HIV positive. Acknowledging this, he informed the nurse that he has been aware of his HIV status, which has remained undetectable for five years. The officer first learned about his HIV status in 2015.

A month later, he received a rejection letter indicating that all applicants "must meet or exceed the medical standards set forth in the United States Army Induction Standards, 40-501."

While people with HIV are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, that particular Army code lists HIV as a potentially disqualifying condition. The city justified its decision by stating that opposing this code would violate the city's charter.

Upon receiving this decision, the officer filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint and appealed the decision when the city ruled against him. He also requested a medical waiver to bypass the regulation, arguing that “his diagnosis does not affect his ability to act as a police officer, as he is currently an active police officer in Tennessee.”

Eventually, the officer accepted a job offer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Jose Abrigo from the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, which is representing the officer, said that HIV is "not a death sentence anymore."

“Everyone has the right to be able to support their families and get a job, no matter their disability status,” Abrigo told The Daily Beast. “Unfortunately, discrimination like this still exists throughout the country. But we’re challenging [these policies] one-by-one.”