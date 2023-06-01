Nashville Convenience Store Accused of Hosting Alleged White Nationalist Fight Club

A Nashville convenience store that has become a right-wing hotspot is hosting a fight-club for alleged white nationalists, the watchdog group the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) says.

The Lewis Country Store, owned by Brad Lewis, was already known locally for displaying sexist and homophobic signs, according to the report.

Now, the SPLC says it is hosting alleged white nationalists training in hand-to-hand combat in a private gym about the shop.

The store is active on social media platforms popular among right-wing social media users, including on Gab and Telegram. The Lewis Country Store’s Facebook page includes an image that says “F— this communist government.”

Lewis is allegedly allowing members of the Tennessee Active Club to train in mixed martial arts in his private gym, according to the SPLC.

The SPLC says the club is part of a network of white nationalist groups that trains members to fight against “the forces they believe weaken America and European nations, including Islam, Judaism and racial diversity."

Hatewatch, an investigative project within the SPLC, said it obtained messages and photographs confirming the gym was being used by the Tennessee Active Club from a private chat on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

The Tennessee Active Club has been involved in protests against LGBTQ events, and its leader was photographed giving a Nazi salute at a Black Lives Matter protest, according to the SPLC.

A member of the Telegram chat shared a message from the owner of Lewis Country Store deriding local community members who criticized the store’s signage on social media.

Another user replied, “This dudes cool as f—. He lets us train at his private gym upstairs! F— this commie government!”

Photos posted in the Telegram chat appeared to be in the same gym as the one located above the Lewis Country Store, according to SPLC's Hatewatch.

When the SPLC reached out to Lewis to confirm whether his store was being used for training, he responded with an obscenity-laden email that contained homophobic slurs, the organization said.

“You and the SPLC can go f— yourselves,” Lewis said. “What I do with my life and my business is none of your f—ing meddling business.”