The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nashville Convenience Store Accused of Hosting Alleged White Nationalist Fight Club

    The store was already known locally for displaying sexist and homophobic signs

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Lewis Country Store Sign At Gas Station Upsets Some Parents News Channel 5 Nashville/YouTube

    A Nashville convenience store that has become a right-wing hotspot is hosting a fight-club for alleged white nationalists, the watchdog group the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) says.

    The Lewis Country Store, owned by Brad Lewis, was already known locally for displaying sexist and homophobic signs, according to the report.

    Now, the SPLC says it is hosting alleged white nationalists training in hand-to-hand combat in a private gym about the shop.

    The store is active on social media platforms popular among right-wing social media users, including on Gab and Telegram. The Lewis Country Store’s Facebook page includes an image that says “F— this communist government.”

    Read More

    Lewis is allegedly allowing members of the Tennessee Active Club to train in mixed martial arts in his private gym, according to the SPLC.

    The SPLC says the club is part of a network of white nationalist groups that trains members to fight against “the forces they believe weaken America and European nations, including Islam, Judaism and racial diversity."

    Hatewatch, an investigative project within the SPLC, said it obtained messages and photographs confirming the gym was being used by the Tennessee Active Club from a private chat on the encrypted messaging app Telegram. 

    The Tennessee Active Club has been involved in protests against LGBTQ events, and its leader was photographed giving a Nazi salute at a Black Lives Matter protest, according to the SPLC.

    A member of the Telegram chat shared a message from the owner of Lewis Country Store deriding local community members who criticized the store’s signage on social media. 

    Another user replied, “This dudes cool as f—. He lets us train at his private gym upstairs! F— this commie government!”

    Photos posted in the Telegram chat appeared to be in the same gym as the one located above the Lewis Country Store, according to SPLC's Hatewatch.

    When the SPLC reached out to Lewis to confirm whether his store was being used for training, he responded with an obscenity-laden email that contained homophobic slurs, the organization said. 

    “You and the SPLC can go f— yourselves,” Lewis said. “What I do with my life and my business is none of your f—ing meddling business.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.