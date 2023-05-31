NASA’s UFO Task Force to Host First Meeting for Public Briefing

Last year, NASA announced its plans to establish an independent study group focusing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), colloquially known as UFOs. The task force is set to host its inaugural public meeting this Wednesday. During the group's formation, the agency highlighted that, as of then, they found no evidence to suggest that UAPs are of extraterrestrial origin, aiming to address public concerns.

As stated by NASA in a 2022 announcement, the group's primary mission is to scrutinize all available data related to the enigma of UAPs. The agency defines UAPs as scientifically unexplained observations of events in the sky that neither align with known aircraft nor natural phenomena.

The decision to form the group, as reported by United Press International, was partly spurred by a 2021 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The report highlighted an inability to provide explanations for 143 out of 144 UAP reports received since 2004. It concluded that some incidents seemingly demonstrated advanced technology.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ODNI identified five potential explanations for the UAP reports: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, developmental programs by the U.S. government or industry, foreign adversary systems, and other unclassified reasons.

NASA's 16-member study group comprises various experts, including former astronaut Scott Kelly, alongside specialists in aerospace, aviation, and science journalism.

(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere lies at the core of our mission at NASA," remarked Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, during the group's announcement in October.

As reported by Reuters, NASA's study group runs parallel to a 2022 Pentagon-based investigation. Since the Pentagon group's establishment, U.S. defense officials noted an influx of several hundred new UAP reports. A January report from the ODNI disclosed that it had received at least 366 new UAP reports since March 2021.

The head of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office maintains that while they have not dismissed the existence of intelligent alien life, no sightings have definitively confirmed extraterrestrial origins.

The NASA group's four-hour meeting, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST, will be live-streamed on Youtube and the agency's website, offering the public an opportunity to ask questions.