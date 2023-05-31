NASA’s UFO Task Force to Host First Meeting for Public Briefing
NASA's UFO study group to host first meeting, briefing public on initial findings
Last year, NASA announced its plans to establish an independent study group focusing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), colloquially known as UFOs. The task force is set to host its inaugural public meeting this Wednesday. During the group's formation, the agency highlighted that, as of then, they found no evidence to suggest that UAPs are of extraterrestrial origin, aiming to address public concerns.
As stated by NASA in a 2022 announcement, the group's primary mission is to scrutinize all available data related to the enigma of UAPs. The agency defines UAPs as scientifically unexplained observations of events in the sky that neither align with known aircraft nor natural phenomena.
Watch the meeting online below:
- The latest Pentagon UFO report finds balloons, drones and trash — but no aliens
- Only a Few UFO Reports Can be Called ‘Anomalous’, NASA Says
- The true story of how UFOs evolved from science fiction to a national security priority
- Unidentified flying objects seem to be everywhere all of a sudden. Just how dangerous are the skies?
- Where does space begin? Chinese spy balloon highlights legal fuzziness of ‘near space’
The decision to form the group, as reported by United Press International, was partly spurred by a 2021 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The report highlighted an inability to provide explanations for 143 out of 144 UAP reports received since 2004. It concluded that some incidents seemingly demonstrated advanced technology.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the ODNI identified five potential explanations for the UAP reports: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, developmental programs by the U.S. government or industry, foreign adversary systems, and other unclassified reasons.
NASA's 16-member study group comprises various experts, including former astronaut Scott Kelly, alongside specialists in aerospace, aviation, and science journalism.
"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere lies at the core of our mission at NASA," remarked Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, during the group's announcement in October.
As reported by Reuters, NASA's study group runs parallel to a 2022 Pentagon-based investigation. Since the Pentagon group's establishment, U.S. defense officials noted an influx of several hundred new UAP reports. A January report from the ODNI disclosed that it had received at least 366 new UAP reports since March 2021.
The head of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office maintains that while they have not dismissed the existence of intelligent alien life, no sightings have definitively confirmed extraterrestrial origins.
The NASA group's four-hour meeting, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST, will be live-streamed on Youtube and the agency's website, offering the public an opportunity to ask questions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing LavaNews
- Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: TranscriptNews
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews