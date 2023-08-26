NASA Wants More People Looking at Uranus Next Month, Asks for Help - The Messenger
NASA Wants More People Looking at Uranus Next Month, Asks for Help

Members of the amateur astronomical community can help NASA out by sending in their own photos of Uranus (and Neptune)

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
UranusAdastra/Getty Images

NASA wants to get a good look at Uranus. Actually, it wants everyone to get a good look at Uranus and share their photos of the gas giant.

In fact, the more members of the amateur astronomical community gazing at and sharing observations of Uranus, the better, as far as NASA is concerned. 

Also, they’d like photos and observations of Neptune as well, but that’s not as easily made into an innuendo. Jokes aside, NASA really is asking for help, and it really does want observers on Earth to share their data next month.

In September, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft will focus its color camera on Uranus and Neptune to acquire images that it says will “provide new insights” into the planets’ atmospheres and “the energy balance within both worlds.”

The images will be acquired “behind” the two gas giants and will be attained in tandem with the Hubble Space Telescope. While that’s happening, those on Earth who wish to help out can “measure the distribution of bright features on Uranus or characterize any unusually bright features on Neptune,” according to NASA, adding that those who wish to aid on Earth “can also track those features much longer than either spacecraft.”

After people obtain their own images, they can share them on social media using the hashtag “#NHIceGiants” according to NASA. The New Horizons team will reportedly be collecting images they find useful by searching that hashtag.

“By combining the information New Horizons collects in space with data from telescopes on Earth, we can supplement and even strengthen our models to uncover the mysteries swirling in the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune,” Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, is quoted saying in NASA’s release. “Even from amateur astronomer telescopes as small as 16 inches, these complementary observations can be extremely important.”

That's right, all Earth observers are welcome to join in on the effort, even if they only have “relatively modest telescopes,” NASA says. 

“Concurrent observations from Earth...can produce images that may reveal atmospheric structure on these distant worlds,” NASA says. “By combining these data with the information New Horizons collects, the mission science team can supplement its models to reveal how atmospheric aerosols scatter; better constrain the size and optical depth of scattering aerosols; and reduce the number of free parameters in the atmospheric models.”

More details about the campaign, along with finder charts and observation tables, are available on the New Horizons website.

"The Hubble images of Uranus and Neptune will be made publicly available in late September on the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes, or MAST, at archive.stsci.edu," NASA says. "The New Horizons team expects to receive the images of Uranus and Neptune from the spacecraft by the end of 2023 and will make them available as well.

