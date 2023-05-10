NASA Unveils Robot Snake That Will Explore Other Planets

A team of NASA engineers have introduced a new robot they say will “autonomously map, traverse, and explore previously inaccessible destinations,” according to a press release.
NASA’s famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory came up with the idea for the robot by seeking to explore the ocean on Saturn’s moon, Enceladus, for signs of life. The contraption is called EELS, which stands for Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor, and its slender frame is designed to traverse a wide variety of terrain.
The team has taken the robot to sandy, snowy and icy environments to test it.
“There are dozens of textbooks about how to design a four-wheel vehicle, but there is no textbook about how to design an autonomous snake robot to boldly go where no robot has gone before,” said Hiro Ono, EELS principal investigator.
- New York Coffee Shop to Feature Dancing Robot Barista
- Snake Causes Power Outage Affecting Thousands in Austin
- NASA unveils new spacesuit design, updating decades-old tech for upcoming moon missions
- Scientists Find Earth-Sized Planet That May Be Covered in Volcanoes
- ‘No Dumb Questions’: Will NASA send people to Mars?
The robot is built to move autonomously due to the time delay when communicating between Earth and space. It can create a 3D map of its surroundings to help navigate.
EELS is still undergoing testing on this planet before it will be sent to others.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews