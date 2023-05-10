NASA Unveils Robot Snake That Will Explore Other Planets

A team of NASA engineers have introduced a new robot they say will “autonomously map, traverse, and explore previously inaccessible destinations,” according to a press release.

NASA’s famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory came up with the idea for the robot by seeking to explore the ocean on Saturn’s moon, Enceladus, for signs of life. The contraption is called EELS, which stands for Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor, and its slender frame is designed to traverse a wide variety of terrain.

The team has taken the robot to sandy, snowy and icy environments to test it.

“There are dozens of textbooks about how to design a four-wheel vehicle, but there is no textbook about how to design an autonomous snake robot to boldly go where no robot has gone before,” said Hiro Ono, EELS principal investigator.

The robot is built to move autonomously due to the time delay when communicating between Earth and space. It can create a 3D map of its surroundings to help navigate.

EELS is still undergoing testing on this planet before it will be sent to others.