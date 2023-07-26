NASA, Defense Dept. to Launch a Nuclear Rocket to Orbit Earth for 300 Years

NASA and the US Defense Department’s research and development agency DARPA are looking to nuclear power to bring humans further into space.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the agencies revealed the first details of a mission involving a nuclear reactor-powered rocket that will spend 300 years in Earth orbit. The mission could launch as early as 2025, the agencies said.

The mission was first announced in January. NASA has selected Lockheed Martin as the primary designer and hardware provider for the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO), while BWX Technologies will craft the nuclear reactor at the project’s heart.

The end result will be the world's first nuclear-powered spacecraft, designed to orbit Earth at an altitude of between 200 and 700 kilometers.

Nuclear fuel is an efficient proposition for space travel: It takes up less space onboard and nuclear thermal propulsion would enable higher speed ships. As such, DRACO is seen as an integral part of making humanity's future exploring other planets and beyond a reality.

“Our ultimate goal is looking to a human exploration mission to Mars,” Anthony Calomino, NASA’s space nuclear technologies portfolio manager, told reporters.

Nuclear thermal propulsion, Calomino said, is key to a future mission to Mars, and to “then return those explorers back home as well."

While attaching a nuclear reactor to the top of what is an intercontinental ballistic missile comes with obvious risks, the mission representatives took pains to stress the safety precautions that will be in place when DRACO launches.

The nuclear reactor at the heart of DRACO will only be switched on once the craft arrives at its spot in space. Joe Miller, president of BWX subsidiary BWXT Advanced Technologies, told reporters that the core of the reactor has been specially designed to avoid spilling radioactive material in case of a launch mishap that might cause the payload to crash-land in the ocean.

The DRACO reactor was designed with “poison wires,” which act in a similar way to the control rods installed in a conventional nuclear reactor —these pieces of metal that absorb the neutrons involved in nuclear fission, keeping the reaction from getting out of hand, he explained.

“The probabilities are very low. Even if there were an accident, the radiological release to the public would be enormously tiny,” said Dodson.

Dodson added that the mission would follow a policy for nuclear payloads that requires them to only reenter Earth’s atmosphere once the fuel had decayed to a specific point. In the case of DRACO’s uranium core, that would be around 300 years.

NASA and DARPA are currently eyeing a launch window of late 2025 or early 2026. Once the reactor is in space, a variety of tests will send back data for analysis. The officials didn’t rule out the possibility of future missions to refuel the reactor in order to continue running tests.

The budget for the design and building of the DRACO is currently estimated at $499 million, which will be split between NASA and DARPA.