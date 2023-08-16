NASA Confirms July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

NASA Confirms July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded

According to NASA data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all happened in the past five years

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
NASA confirmed July 2023 was officially ‘the warmest month in our record’NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies

Scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded.

This July 2023 was 0.43°F (0.24°C) warmer than any other July in NASA’s record and 2.1°F (1.18°C) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

"This July was not just warmer than any previous July – it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880," said GISS Director Gavin Schmidt. "The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions."

Sections of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, as they experienced temperature increases around 7.2°F (4°C) above average. 

According to NASA data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all happened in the past five years. High sea surface temperatures contributed to July’s record warmth.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that these record-breaking temperatures show that humans "must act now to protect our communities and planet."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.