NASA Confirms July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded

Scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded.
This July 2023 was 0.43°F (0.24°C) warmer than any other July in NASA’s record and 2.1°F (1.18°C) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.
"This July was not just warmer than any previous July – it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880," said GISS Director Gavin Schmidt. "The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions."
Sections of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, as they experienced temperature increases around 7.2°F (4°C) above average.
According to NASA data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all happened in the past five years. High sea surface temperatures contributed to July’s record warmth.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that these record-breaking temperatures show that humans "must act now to protect our communities and planet."
