NASA Employee Used COVID Relief Money to Start Weed Growing Operation

Armen Hovanesian allegedly obtained nearly $152,000 from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco convene the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department on March 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

A NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) analyst based in Pasadena, California, announced his intent to plead guilty to defrauding the government.

Prosecutors allege that he misused pandemic funds for a marijuana cultivation project and personal debt repayment, according to federal prosecutors.

From June to October 2020, 32-year-old Armen Hovanesian allegedly obtained nearly $152,000 from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL). This fund was designed to aid small businesses during the Covid pandemic, with the money to be used strictly as "working capital to alleviate economic injury caused by disaster."

However, prosecutors accuse Hovanesian of misusing the funds for purchasing new equipment for an illicit marijuana cultivation project and repaying his real estate debts. They also allege that Hovanesian lied about the income of his businesses in three separate loan applications, presumably to receive larger loans.

Hovanesian, a resident of Glendale, California, is a budget planning and cost control expert at JPL, which is operated by the California Institute of Technology.

He has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and will appear in court on August 11. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The EIDL, run by the Small Business Administration (SBA), provides low-interest loans to small businesses, renters, and homeowners impacted by national emergencies and disasters. Unlike PPP loans, EIDL funds must be fully repaid to the government.

The SBA estimates that fraudulent actors may have received over $200 billion in pandemic-related assistance funds, accounting for about 17% of all Covid EIDL and PPP disbursements.

As of June, the government has issued over 1,000 indictments and nearly 530 convictions related to Covid-fund fraud. It has reportedly recovered about $30 billion in funds and is currently investigating at least 570 more cases of potential fraud.

