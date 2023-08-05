Narcan Lines Longer Than Beer Lines at Lollapalooza - The Messenger
Narcan Lines Longer Than Beer Lines at Lollapalooza

The nonprofit distributing naloxone at Lollapalooza said it's given out 1,150 kits in a single day at the festival

Yelena Dzhanova
Festivalgoers at Lollapalooza are lining up not for beer, food, or merch — but for naloxone, a life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. 

Fox 32 Chicago reported that “hundreds” of people were shot on video lining up to receive the naloxone nasal spray, which is being given out at booths at the Chicago festival running until Sunday.

This year marks the first time that the drug is getting distributed at Lollapalooza. 

“We actually passed out the most naloxone that we ever have at any festival. Yesterday we passed out 1,150 kits in one single day,” said Ingela Travers-Hayward, cofounder of This Must Be the Place, the nonprofit behind the initiative. 

At the booth, festivalgoers can receive the naloxone nasal spray for free, along with information on drug overdoses and how to administer the medication. 

The nonprofit distributing naloxone at Lollapalooza said it's given out 1,150 kits in a single day at the festivalJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

The number of fentanyl-related opioid deaths has been sharply rising since 2014, according to data from the National Institute of Drug Abuse. More than 70,000 overdose deaths involving primarily fentanyl were reported in 2021. 

