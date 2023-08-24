Naked ‘Wolf’ Man Spooks Hikers in Germany

Photos taken by hikers in Germany of a dirty, naked, and unkempt man in a forest have reignited conservations about the legendary "wolf man" who is said to wander the woods.

Blurry photos show the naked man sitting on a rock in Harz National Park while holding a large stick in one hand. On the other hand, he appears to be drawing or dragging another object against the rock.

“We saw the ‘wolf man’ when we reached the sandstone caves. He was standing on top of one of the caves, holding a long wooden stick like a spear in his arm,” Gina Weiss, one of the hikers, told the German tabloid Bild. "He didn’t take his eyes off us and didn’t say a word."

She said the experience happened on Tuesday and lasted for about 20 minutes. “He looked dirty and behaved like a Stone Age man from a history book,” Weiss told Bild.

The alleged wolf man has been spotted sparingly since 2015. Since then, local authorities said they have discovered evidence of someone starting fires and building primitive dwellings in the forest.

However, a local fire service volunteer told The Telegraph that they thought the story was “nonsense” and a “prank.” They said they had not noticed anything unusual in the forest.

About a third of Germany' is covered by dense forests. The outlet noted there are many legends attached to the woods, often inspired by fairy tales, and stories of hermits living in the forests appear in the media every so often.