Naked Man Crashes Car Into Mobile Home, Tries to Assault Resident, Gets Shot Twice: Report

A woman with a machete was also on the scene

Tristan Balagtas
William Wells Jr. crashed his pickup truck into a mobile home on Rainey Road in Rowan County, North Carolina. American Red Cross/WBTV

Authorities said a man is recovering from a pair of gunshot wounds after crashing his pickup truck through a mobile home while he was naked behind the wheel.

According to WBTV, Rowan County deputies discovered William Wells Jr., nude and bloodied, in a Granite Quarry, N.C., neighborhood Sunday.

Deputies said Wells allegedly drove his vehicle through the side of a home and attempted to assault the female resident living there, the outlet reports.

He allegedly fled and proceeded to threaten two other neighbors.

Wells reportedly ignored one man’s warning to stay away from him and was fired on twice.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, per the outlet.

Deputies said charges against Wells are likely forthcoming.

